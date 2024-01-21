“Yes I Have 2 Lambos and 21 Houses in Cash but Fake Chains” Jack Doherty Trolls Fans After They Accuse Him of Wearing Fake Jewelry

Jack Doherty recently took to X to prove to his trolls and haters who accused him of wearing fake jewelry that his diamond chains were indeed real and worth the money. For a brief context, Jack Doherty is a content creator and a Kick live streamer primarily known for his controversial and eccentric behavior. Although he started his career with prank videos on YouTube, fans believe the fame has gotten to his head as his recent streams are filled with socially unacceptable content.



Jack had entered the Kick platform under a huge contract that contributed significantly to his net worth. Besides buying houses and supercars to show off his money, the streamer bought a few Diamond chains a few days back. As expected, to announce his big purchase on his official Twitter handle, he posted a picture of him wearing his chains and added a comment claiming that the chains were worth $500k.

Only my haters with $500k in diamonds around their neck can reply pic.twitter.com/kS3ceicPNu — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) January 17, 2024

However, netizens were not down to believe the diamond chains were real. They commented claiming that the stones were moissanite, a gemstone having a similar look to diamonds but available at less than a fraction of the diamond’s price. People also claimed he must have bought it from Temu, an online jewelry store selling majorly mossanite and lab-created diamond products.

you forgot the #ad for temu — the guru (@zoomtheguru) January 17, 2024

Just to prove to his haters that they were real diamond chains, Jack Doherty recently reached out to a diamond expert. After that, he made and recently posted a video testing each of the diamonds in the necklace using a diamond tester. The diamond expert agreed on the authenticity of the diamonds and spoke in favor of Jack. He stated, “One carat each stone guys, these chains are 200 grand a pop and you have 400k on the neck.” Jack Doherty even instructed him to test the diamonds on camera and the results were positive.



Jack Doherty tests out his Temu chain. pic.twitter.com/JW8GTBtEHQ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 20, 2024

Fans still refused to accept the authenticity of the stones

The clip of Jack reaching out to a diamond expert and getting his chains tested for authentic proof spread across the internet like wildfire. Although the video went viral and the diamonds tested positive, people still refused to believe the streamer. Twitter users even came up with multiple ways as to how Jack Doherty could have faked the video proof.

They could be moissanite — Vtuber 4Life (@Vtuber94077) January 20, 2024

That shitty ass tester will say diamond to even metal. — madscientistBTC (@MadScientistBTC) January 20, 2024

Several people commonly accepted that the streamer and the diamond expert must have used a fake diamond tester. They commented how the tester was also purchased from Temu worth just a few dollars, which would show any surface to be real diamonds. Some people asked him to buy a real diamond tester worth hundreds to a thousand dollars to prove the authenticity. The content creator responded to the hate and stated, “Yes I have 2 Lambo’s and 21 houses in cash but fake chains…makes sense.”

A commenter mentioned that Jack using a diamond tester for proof showed his insecurity and claimed nobody cared even if the chains were fake. Moreover, fans had no idea as to why Jack Doherty had to present proof so badly. A netizen stated that this act of authenticity was not necessary at all.