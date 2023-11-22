Adin Ross Shows the Hand of Generosity by Helping Out a Fan With a Massive Stake

Adin David Ross has emerged as one of the leading live streamers in the streaming industry. Although he had millions of followers while using the Twitch platform, his jump to the Kick live streaming platform under a multi-million dollar contract proved to be truly fruitful. Moreover, along with his move to Kick, Adin gained the capacity to gamble on the Stake website, provide contracts, promote streamers, and legally collect a massive part of their revenue for the promotions made.

Nevertheless, Adin has always been generous and the streamer extended a real helping hand in his latest stream. The streaming sensation was seen gambling on Stake.com along with one of his fans, ShnaggyHose, and a few others. He was playing Sweet Bonanza, a gambling game on Stake on behalf of his fan, where the entire win would be given away to him.

The fan was lucky enough that the free spins of the Sweet Bonanza game let him win a total of $17,500. While Adin Ross jumped out of his chair in excitement, ShnaggyHose and the fan were in complete disbelief that the fan got $17k richer. Adin stated, “Dude, you are getting tipped $17,000, bro, you just won 17 racks”. The fan was totally out of words and was found saying “No, No way, Oh my God, Oh my God”.

The streamer later asked the fan to turn on the camera and show his face on-stream. The fan not only thanked Adin on-stream for being so generous but also later proceeded to send a text to the streamer after receiving the money. The winner claimed that it was a life-changing moment for him and portrayed his gratitude by writing “Thank you so much and Adin Ross, of course, love you guys for real”.

Adin Ross touches hearts with this generous act

Adin Ross is considered to be one of the most controversial streamers in the world. It is because of his eagerness to speak about controversial topics and invite controversial people that he faces so much hate. However, this time he did something helpful and heartwarming.

Although the streaming sensation has always said something controversial, people have lately accepted that he has a good heart. Still, winning a fan more than $17k and giving it away to him was not the only act of generosity he has shown lately. It was a few weeks back that Adin Ross found a struggling family from the Philippines and he proceeded to donate $6k to them immediately. Naturally, the streamer earned a lot of respect and love from his community for being so generous.

The online community was also pleased to see Adin doing a great deed this time. They stated how this was a great addition to gambling where he is giving away and helping the community from his gambling win. Twitter users also wrote “W Adin” and “W Stream” showcasing their support for what Adin has done. However, a few people explained how this could get the winner and a lot of his fans addicted to gambling and thereby lose money.