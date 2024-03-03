MrBeast Asks Content Creators to Slow Down Their Videos After His Recent Success

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has released his new video on YouTube, “I Survived 7 Days In An Abandoned City“. Like every video released by the North Carolina-native, this new one is also getting a lot of positive reactions on YouTube. As of writing this article, it has over 57 million views and 3.1 million likes. Seeing how his latest videos have been performing, the YouTuber had some important advice for his fellow content creators.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old recently took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share a screenshot revealing his video had over 49 million views within 21 hours. He then talked about the experiment he has been doing with his videos lately. Donaldson has been focusing more on storytelling, letting the scenes breathe, and shouting less in them, which is also resulting in longer videos. Despite being long, these videos are skyrocketing in views.

Advertisement

Likewise, MrBeast asked his fellow content creators to stop making fact-paced or shorter content. The rise of TikTok and Instagram Reels has decreased everyone’s attention span, and a major part of the audience now seeks quick and short videos. So, many content creators focus on making their videos short and crisp, which doesn’t sit well with everyone. Thus, we believe MrBeast’s advice to return to slower-paced and longer videos might work in the long run.

Fans couldn’t agree more with their beloved MrBeast

MrBeast’s tweet gained a lot of attention from his fans, who agreed with his point of view. They also claimed to enjoy his recent videos and insisted that he should try his hand at something longer like a weekly series. They stated that shorter videos with no breathing room made it hard for them to build emotion. One fan even went so far as to term it the first step to going back to “old YouTube”.

Advertisement

Some fans stated that since MrBeast has done fast-paced videos in the past, other content creators copied him. They might not be very wrong, as a lot of Donaldson’s fans loved his enthusiastic and loud personality in previous videos. Hence, it is natural that when something turns out to be successful, everyone tries to replicate it.

After such a positive response from his audience, MrBeast might consider making an even longer video or a weekly series. He is currently the biggest individual content creator on YouTube with over 242 million subscribers. However, he is still the second-most subscribed on the red platform, as T-Series currently has over 260 million subscribers. So, the longer format video could be the ticket for the 24-year-old to solely take the top spot on YouTube.