Minecraft Plays an April Fool’s Joke on Its Community with ‘The Vote Update.’

Minecraft is known to listen to its fan’s requests from time to time. They are known to take part in the fan’s amusement and have brought them collaborations with various other games. Fortnite, DND, Angry Birds, and Megaman X are just some of the fan-favorite franchises Mojang has collaborated with for the fans. However, Mojang has a tradition to prank their fans on April Fool’s day with some sort of a joke. This time it’s ‘The Vote Update.’

Minecraft Releases Patch Notes for the April Fools Vote Update

You can view the trailer for The Vote Update prank above. The video is over the top and hilariously edited. In addition, the voiceover is something you will enjoy quite a lot so check it out. Let us look at the patch notes.

Features

Introduces Voting: a way to change everything!*

Realistic voting action – no need to wait for next Minecraft Live to get angry about other people’s choices!

Revolutionary Meta-voting Technology for Metaverse!

Includes multiple new features too good to be included in mainstream releases – up to now!

Minimal chances of vote result destroying your world!

Exciting countdowns!

Blocks

Yes for blocks!

Items

Items for a better future!

Technical Changes

Very exciting!

Bugs

Added multiple new bugs (unless you hold a vote to decide they are features)

We can all clearly see that this update is a joke played by Mojang. However, the snapshot for the update is out now and you can download it through your respective update systems. You will have to open your Minecraft launcher and enable Snapshots through the Installations tab. You will also find an Easter Egg in the launcher if you can spot it. In addition, there is a hilarious FAQ section on the official page of the Patch Notes which you can access through this link!

Minecraft is no stranger to giving us bizarre content for April Fools. Make sure you take advantage of this fun fiesta and enjoy the snapshot! For more Minecraft content, click here!