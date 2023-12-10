With MrBeast not being able to post this weekend, how long does he take to make a video from scratch?

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson never fails to upload a video every weekend. It was to everyone’s shock that Beast has failed to post a video this weekend. With 217 million YouTube subscribers he is currently in a race against T-series to become the most subscribed YouTuber in the world. And MrBeast uploads only one video every weekend i.e. just four videos a month while other YouTubers make and upload 3-4 videos every week. But not to forget, each video uploaded by Jimmy is exquisite, high in budget, and has the potential to break world records which most other YouTubers don’t.

Jimmy being a dedicated and hard-working person, the community and fans thereby least expect such issues. While diehard fans were worried it had something to do with his health or worse, MrBeast soon set the record straight with a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1733548222906249437?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The YouTube sensation explained the situation of his failed upload by stating how they had to go through 12,000 hours of raw footage to make the upcoming video which is taking more editing time than expected. However, he successfully got rid of the community’s tension and promised the video to be ready and uploaded by next Saturday.

His fans were dumbstruck by the number of hours he had mentioned in the official tweet. People were quick to make calculations and further asked if he was filming for more than a year for a 20-minute video. But everyone was ready to wait for an epic upload next weekend. A few commenters also gave huge shoutouts to Jimmy’s editors for having to go through and edit 12,000 hours of footage to make a single video.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WaterproofSpoon/status/1733548477517324547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

How long does it take for MrBeast to make a video?

MrBeast is known to make some of the grandest videos possible which usually takes millions of dollars, hundreds of people in manpower, a few months or at least weeks of filming, thousands of hours of raw footage reviews, and finally hundreds and sometimes thousands of hours of editing just to make a single but revolutionary and record-breaking video.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1653379338107076609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A few months back, MrBeast mentioned in one of his official tweets about needing around 4,000 hours of the editing process to make a video out of a few weeks’ worth of raw footage. This time, as said by Jimmy himself, they are editing through 12,000 hours of footage i.e. they have been filming for almost 500 days or 1.3 years, the editing process of which should have been taking tens and thousands of hours.

It is important to note that not all of MrBeast’s videos take more than a year to film. Usually, his raw footage hour count roughly stands around 3,000-4,000 hours i.e. approximately 4-5 months. Thereafter, Jimmy and his team spend at least a month editing and creating a complete YouTube video. So, a MrBeast video people see today took Jimmy and his entire crew at least 5 months to make from scratch and on some special occasions more than a year.