MrBeast Feastables Emerges as a Tough Competitor to the Renowned Hershey’s

We know MrBeast as one of the most extensive and successful YouTubers. However, besides being a content creator, Jimmy Donaldson is an established entrepreneur and the founder of two companies. Recently, one of his businesses, Feastables, has become a threat to one of the world’s oldest chocolate brands, Hershey’s.

For those unfamiliar with MrBeast’s entrepreneurial side, he ventured into the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) industry two years ago. In 2020, Jimmy launched his first company, a fast food cloud kitchen model-based business, MrBeast Burger. Later, in 2022, he founded a chocolate brand, Feastables, offering cookies and chocolate bars.

As for MrBeast’s chocolate business, it appears to have picked up pace in the market. According to Jimmy, Feastables has emerged as a potential competitor to the renowned American chocolate manufacturer, The Hershey Company. Let’s dive into how Mr. Beast’s chocolate company is a concern for Hershey’s.

Hershey’s compares their chocolate bars with MrBeast Feastables

Recently, Jimmy shared something on Twitter that may appeal to many of you as insider information. He reportedly mentioned that the Hershey Company is evaluating their bars regarding taste, using Feastables chocolate bars as a benchmark.

Through surveys, Hershey’s is studying the preferences of randomly selected people by offering them Feastables and Hershey’s bars. Fortunately, one of Jimmy’s friends was also a part of Hershey’s survey, and eventually, that’s how Mr. Beast learned it all.

Here’s what the YouTuber stated, “My friend was randomly selected by Hershey to be in a blind taste test, and the whole study was him trying Feastables then Hershey’s and rating them, lol” No doubt, Feastables has come a long way; it’s a huge milestone. Competing with one of the industry’s leaders like Hershey’s is a victory for Jimmy’s chocolate brand. Therefore, Feastables might overshadow Hershey’s in terms of popularity and market capitalization in the near future. Thus, it’s something interesting to speculate.

