N3on Police Encounter: Did the Streamer Stage the Entire Incident?

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama recently got arrested by the police during his Universal Studios IRL stream. Although people can evidently see N3on being put in handcuffs, they believe the entire police encounter to be staged. However, this is not the first time N3on was pulled over by the police or swatted out.

The Kick streamer’s recent IRL stream was in collaboration with Mohammad “MoDeen”, an upcoming Kick streamer and content creator. While they visited Universal Studios, the newbie streamer already known for his objectionable behavior created a nuisance on the park premises. Soon after, security was called on them, and they were kicked out of the theme park. Allegedly, someone had also called the cops on them.

Eventually, the cops had them surrounded and proceeded to handcuff someone while they waited in their car. Moments later, an officer holding a gun came to their car door and instructed them to stop filming and place their hands on the headrest. Knowing MoDeen’s outlandish behavior, N3on asked him not to do anything out of the ordinary and to behave as per instructions.

N3on seemed very poised and handled the situation with calm even while handcuffed. Thw entire situation de-escalated once N3on explained the whole situation and they were momentarily set free. Although the incident turned out to be pretty intense, most of N3on’s viewers believed the incident to be completely staged.

N3on’s fans believe the encounter was staged

Several clips from the Kick stream were circulated on the internet and they they did not take long to hit the trending charts. Despite being a fearful incident, the majority of his fans had called the entire situation to be fake. It’s important to keep in mind that, the Kick streamer has been caught staging intense situations multiple times before. Therefore, since people know his past actions, this certainly makes them suspicious of his actions.

He has been using faking and staged incident tactics from long before he was popular. One of his most popular videos where was assaulted by a bunch of other men was alleged to be staged. However, his attempt to become popular using the clip was a success since it led to multiple personalities like Andrew Tate and Adin Ross knowing his presence. Similarly, there have several situations during his course of live streaming career that turned out to be staged.

In regard to the current scenario, People doubted how a person could be so relaxed when held at gunpoint by the police. Fans also noticed that the controversial streamer and the police officers were way too friendly to each other after they were set free. N3on also proceeded to lean on the police car and ask random questions to the officers while they smiled and were chill to answer.