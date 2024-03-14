“You’re a Real One Bro” – Lil Pump Gifts N3on a Rolls Royce Cullinan Worth Over $350000

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama was left pleasantly shocked when Lil Pump came on his recent Kick livestream and gifted him a Rolls Royce Cullinan along with $50,000 in cash. Lil Pump, a popular rapper, singer, and songwriter has enjoyed a pretty close relationship with N3on and his friend group for some time now. The rapper also collaborated with the Kick streamer and Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy for the song “Curry Freestyle” which was showcased in one of their live streams.

A few days back, the Kick streamer revealed on-stream that Lil Pump had sent him a message where he claimed he would gift the streamer his personal Rolls Royce Cullinan. Confused by the sudden generosity, N3on called the rapper questioning the legitimacy of his claim. Surprisingly, Pump gave him an affirmative reply insisting N3on contact him when visiting Miami so he could make arrangements for the gift.

N3on eventually managed to meet the rapper during his recent livestream and was surprised to see Lil Pump pull up on his Cullinan which had a gift ribbon on the car hood. The 19-year-old was seen screaming and jumping in the street while greeting the rapper. N3on even thanked Lil Pump profusely for the gift, stating,

“You’re a real one, bro.”

The Kick streamer further added that no one had ever done anything so big for him in his life. However, this was not the end of Rangesh’s surprise. Moments later, the rapper claimed he had another gift for him inside the car. The streamer was left starstruck to see racks of cash estimated to be worth around $50,000. N3on exclaimed how he had never held so much cash in his entire life. Eventually, Lil Pump allowed N3on to drive his new Rolls Royce while he accompanied him during the ride.

Fans claim N3on does not deserve the gift

N3on has been deemed one of the most controversial personalities for a reason. The Kick streamer went against Adin Ross, even though the 23-year-old helped propel him to popularity. Based on what Adin Ross explained on his livestream, the connection between them was completely burnt off because of N3on choosing his controversial friend group over him. Fans also spotted a change in the 19-year-old’s personality and claimed N3on was not the humble guy he started his streaming journey as.



Even though N3on claims to be a good person, the online community believes he does not deserve anything good. After the streamer recently received his new Rolls Royce from Lil Pump, people were completely against the rapper’s decision. Although people called the rapper for being very thoughtful and giving away one of his cars, they questioned why he would choose N3on out of all the other worthy streamers in the world. Showcasing real hatred for the Kick streamer, a commenter prayed for him to get robbed.