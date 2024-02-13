Nadeshot Calls Out Joe Biden: Claims He Wants a Leader Who Can Take Strong Decisions Instead of Farming Impressions on Social Media

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag did not appreciate Joe Biden posting the “Dark Brandon” meme on his official X (Twitter) account instead of dealing with other critical world issues. The Super Bowl LVIII occurred on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Although the Chiefs went on to win the match, their win caused quite a bit of controversy.



Advertisement

People and several popular content creators had an interesting take on the Chiefs’ win. According to them, Taylor Swift had paid money and rigged the game to the win as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce is a Chiefs player. Similarly, Joe Biden, a 49ers fan, shared a meme on his official Twitter page humorously alleging that the NFL was rigged.

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

Advertisement

It is important to know that Joe Biden, the President of the United States, has always had a spiked interest in football. As a matter of fact, he used to play football while studying at the University. Although his college football career did not move further, Biden’s love for the sport remained unchanged. He is not only a huge supporter of the NFL but personally attends the games when possible and keeps in touch with the winning players. The president also regularly invites the champions of each season for an official get-together at the White House.

Keeping in mind his interest in the sport, Joe Biden’s “Dark Brandon” meme on X could have been a simple effort to connect with the younger demographic. However, not everyone was in favor of the choice including Nadeshot, the CEO of 100 Thieves.



Joe Biden’s X activity did not sit well with Nadeshot

Nadeshot not only spoke about the situation on his X account but also explained his take on his recent livestream. The streamer claimed on X (Twitter) that the meme posted by Joe Biden was the weirdest upload he had ever seen on the platform. Furthermore, he suggested that the President should be taken off his duties, stating, “This is the weirdest sh*t I have ever seen on Twitter and it’s not even close. Get him out.”

This is the weirdest shit I’ve ever seen on Twitter and it’s not even close. Get him out. https://t.co/b8vpVxeerN — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) February 12, 2024

Since the call-out had created a major controversial situation, Nade used his live-streaming platform to explain his thoughts behind the rant. According to him the President of the United States should concentrate more on emergency world situations and making the country better, and not post Super Bowl memes to gain Twitter impressions.

Advertisement

Nadeshot calls out Joe Biden for making memes during the Super bowl. “I want a strong leader who’s not farming impressions on twitter” pic.twitter.com/Mt6uQpuT8d — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 12, 2024

The online community wanted Nadeshot to know that Joe Biden was not in charge of the Twitter account, as it is run by other interns working for him. However, some accepted that Nadeshot was stating facts as they commented “W Take,” although they claimed the streamer was a very brave man to make such statements against the president. A few commenters also insisted that it was not only Biden who used Twitter for engagement but also other Presidents like Trump.