Adin Ross Super Bowl: Adin Ross Insists the Super Bowl Was Rigged, Claims Taylor Swift Paid Money for the Chiefs to Win

The recent defeat of the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII was a massive lash for Adin David Ross. Being a 49ers fan, Adin wasn’t too happy about how the game unfolded. He reflected on his displeasure about the event on X (Twitter) handle, and the person he called out for the blame shocked the world. The Face of Kick had bet $340k on the San Francisco 49ers for their win in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, after their defeat, he addressed the situation on his Twitter handle. According to Adin, the 49ers deserved the win at the Super Bowl LVIII. Furthermore, the Kick streamer proceeded to claim that the game was completely rigged. He wrote, “It’s so rigged, I hope you guys can see it for what it is, truly rigged.”

Despite all the allegations, the main plot was yet to unfold. It was to everyone’s surprise that Adin chose none of the players for the blame. The streamer claimed that it was only because of Taylor Swift that the Chiefs were able to acquire a victory. According to him, Taylor Swift had paid money for the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. His claims might be based on the fact that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce is a player for the Kansas City Chiefs. He wrote, “Chiefs, you guys got so lucky Taylor Swift bailed you guys out.”

Adin Ross blames Taylor Swift for losing more than $1000000 during the Chief’s post-season run

Adin Ross is known to go crazy at sports bettings. The Super Bowl LVIII was nothing different. The streaming sensation is known to be a huge fan of the San Francisco 49ers and he has been betting on their post-season run. Apart from that, he had also bet a sum of $340k for the Super Bowl game backing them up for the game. Now that, the 49ers have lost against the Kansas City Chiefs, all his bet money has not come to fruition.

According to update pages, Adin Ross had bet and now lost a total of more than $1 million on the 49ers during their post-season run. However, the streamer had balmed Taylor Swift for the loss. According to the Kick streamer, Taylor Swift had paid money to completely rig the Super Bowl game since her boyfriend, Travis Kelce is a player in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Interestingly, Adin Ross gained a lot of support from his fans. They claimed similar thoughts stating the Super Bowl was completely rigged and that the Kansas City Chiefs had no way of winning the game without Taylor Swift. However, a few fans chose to analyze the game instead and stated Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers was one of the fairest games in the NFL. A few also added that the 49ers had a chance to win if they had utilized all the available opportunities.