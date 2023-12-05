“OMG this is crazy..” – IShowSpeed goes berserk watching the GTA 6 trailer

GTA is considered to be one of the most celebrated action-adventure video game franchises in the gaming community. Since its initial release in 1997, GTA has had multiple iterations with the last one i.e. GTA 5 being released in 2013. Although the game franchise was considered immensely successful, Rockstar Games did not come out with a sequel until recently (December 5, 2023) which is almost a decade after the previous release.

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the top-rated YouTube live streamers, who catapulted to prominence due to his gaming content. Naturally, being a gaming content creator, Speed is crazy about GTA, although he focuses mainly on football simulators. Nevertheless, the streaming sensation, like all other GTA fans, has been waiting for a decade now for the first look trailer.

The GTA 6 trailer was all set to be released worldwide on December 5, 2023, exactly at 9 am. However, to everyone’s surprise, the trailer was leaked online by an insider way before time which forced Rockstar Games to reschedule the release to an earlier time. As a matter of fact, people were able to take a breather only after knowing that the unofficial leak did not create any disruption in love from the fans as the trailer has almost 35 million views and more than 5 million likes in just around 5 hours.

IShowSpeed could not control his excitement after seeing the GTA 6 trailer



Like many other streamers and GTA fans, IShowSpeed reacted to the GTA 6 trailer in his latest YouTube stream. The reaction turned out to be exactly as expected of him, and he was seen behaving in a primitive but eccentric way. Moreover, even though he did go overboard with his behavior occasionally, his pure reaction reflected that he was a happy soul.

IShowSpeed showed genuine emotions of happiness and excitement at the return of certain OG segments as displayed in the trailer and stated “ Oh my god, Oh my god, this is crazy..” while jumping and dancing on his chair. Shortly after, there was a massive change in his happy facial expression when Rockstar Games revealed through the trailer that the game would be released in 2025.

The streamer seemed a little disappointed at the release year as he stated: “2025, are you serious bro, I am about to be like 50 years old, I might not even be alive… Oh My god, why are they making us wait so long…, Oh sh*t, Oh my god, 2025, are you serious?”.