"OMG this is crazy.." – IShowSpeed goes berserk watching the GTA 6 trailer

Nilotpal Chakraborty
Published December 05, 2023

IShowSpeed reacts to the GTA 6 first trailer

Image courtesy of IShowSpeed/Facebook and Rockstar Games/YouTube

GTA is considered to be one of the most celebrated action-adventure video game franchises in the gaming community. Since its initial release in 1997, GTA has had multiple iterations with the last one i.e. GTA 5 being released in 2013. Although the game franchise was considered immensely successful, Rockstar Games did not come out with a sequel until recently (December 5, 2023) which is almost a decade after the previous release.

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the top-rated YouTube live streamers, who catapulted to prominence due to his gaming content. Naturally, being a gaming content creator, Speed is crazy about GTA, although he focuses mainly on football simulators. Nevertheless, the streaming sensation, like all other GTA fans, has been waiting for a decade now for the first look trailer

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1731813331244085531?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The GTA 6 trailer was all set to be released worldwide on December 5, 2023, exactly at 9 am. However, to everyone’s surprise, the trailer was leaked online by an insider way before time which forced Rockstar Games to reschedule the release to an earlier time. As a matter of fact, people were able to take a breather only after knowing that the unofficial leak did not create any disruption in love from the fans as the trailer has almost 35 million views and more than 5 million likes in just around 5 hours.

IShowSpeed could not control his excitement after seeing the GTA 6 trailer

Like many other streamers and GTA fans, IShowSpeed reacted to the GTA 6 trailer in his latest YouTube stream. The reaction turned out to be exactly as expected of him, and he was seen behaving in a primitive but eccentric way. Moreover, even though he did go overboard with his behavior occasionally, his pure reaction reflected that he was a happy soul.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IShowReports/status/1731815412235657391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed showed genuine emotions of happiness and excitement at the return of certain OG segments as displayed in the trailer and stated “ Oh my god, Oh my god, this is crazy..” while jumping and dancing on his chair. Shortly after, there was a massive change in his happy facial expression when Rockstar Games revealed through the trailer that the game would be released in 2025. 

The streamer seemed a little disappointed at the release year as he stated: “2025, are you serious bro, I am about to be like 50 years old, I might not even be alive… Oh My god, why are they making us wait so long…, Oh sh*t, Oh my god, 2025, are you serious?”. 

Nilotpal Chakraborty

Nilotpal Chakraborty

Nilotpal Chakraborty is a streaming content writer under the Gaming and E-Sports department of The SportsRush. He has been a vivid viewer of live streams, YouTube content, TV shows, and movies for more than 5 years, and has now been using the knowledge for around 3 years in the field. Apart from online content, he loves traveling, and snapping pictures and definitely craves Indian and international delicacies. You may also find him making the delicacies at home.

