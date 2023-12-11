EA FC 24 Zinedine Zidane Ultimate Dynasties Icon SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has released another exciting promotion, Ultimate Dynasties. The Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is a part of it and is available as an SBC reward. Here’s everything you need to know about this new special item, including how to get your hands on it.

Advertisement

Ultimate Dynasties is a new Ultimate Team promotion that honors players with a rich footballing family. This series of cards features father-child and sibling pairs. Thus, the French Icon is included because he is the father of SD Eibar goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

About the Zinedine Zidane Ultimate Dynasties Icon card

The French legend has a 94-rated Base Icon card in Ultimate Team. He also received a 95-rated Ultimate Dynasties Icon card. However, these are some really expensive cards to obtain. So, EA FC 24 released a nerfed-down Ultimate Dynasties Icon edition of Zidane which is 92-rated and can be obtained for a lower price.

Advertisement

Icon cards are always famous among fans for their impressive stats and this card is also no different. Although it might be nothing compared to the other Zidane Icon cards, it is still an excellent card to obtain. It will help fans to create a strong French-based team or hybrid squads, as Icon cards provide better chemistry with others.

How to obtain this Ultimate Dynasties Icon card in EA FC 24?

Like every other Icon SBC in the game, Electronics Arts did not make it easy for fans to obtain the card. To complete the SBC, they must form 13 squads of eleven players. However, some requirements must be met when creating the squad.

Born Legend

The squad should consist of exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The squad should consist of exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The squad’s overall rating should be over 83.

A Genius in Turin

The squad should consist of at least one Juventus player.

The squad should consist of at least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 85.

El Zizou Galáctico

The squad should consist of at least one Real Madrid player.

The squad should consist of at least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 85.

French National Treasure

The squad should consist of at least one French player.

The squad should consist of at least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 86.

League Finesse

The squad should consist of at least one Serie A TIM player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

League Legend

The squad should consist of at least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 89.

To assemble the required squads, fans would need to spend nearly 1.70 million Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. Although it is less expensive than purchasing Zidane’s other cards, it is still a significant investment. However, fans can reduce the required amount by utilizing their untradeable and spare cards. Moreover, if they run out of these resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more.

If EA FC 24 fans are eager to obtain the Zinedine Zidane Ultimate Dynasties Icon, they must complete the related SBC soon. After all, this new Ultimate Team challenge will expire after a limited amount of time.