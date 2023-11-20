Pokimane Looks to Make Amends for Her Recent Outburst Over Pricing Criticism

Imane “Pokimane” Anys grew to be one of the leading live streamers on the Twitch platform. Although Pokimane had multiple bumps in her career, she has emerged to be successful because of her bright personality, frequent collaborations with other popular streamers and content creators, as well as her spectacular content.

Advertisement

The streaming sensation is definitely no stranger to controversies but her recent Myna Snacks company controversy has been a major dark spot in her career. It was a few days ago that the streamer launched her new product named “Myna Snacks” which currently sells cookies. However, she received immediate criticisms stating she had rebranded another company and was selling the same product but at three times the price. According to the community, the original company “Toatzy Cookies” sold a bag for around $10 but she was selling the same for $28.

Pokimane was quick to respond explaining how Myna Snacks had nothing to do with rebranding, and that they owned the formula for the product. However, it was after further community criticisms that Pokimane addressed the matter over her Twitch stream. Yet, quite unfortunately, she had a poor choice of words and ended up insulting the entire community.

Advertisement

Pokimane initially explained that she was selling 4 bags of cookies for $28 dollars which makes $7 a bag. However, she then seemingly went out of control as she called people idiots who were weak at maths. Incidentally, the streamer even began a downward spiral when she accused others of being too poor to buy her cookies. Naturally, netizens protested against her on-stream comments and explained how they did not expect such insults from Pokimane.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pokimanelol/status/1726443006939766791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nevertheless, Pokimane tried to make amends for the massive backlash. She stated on her official Twitter handle that what she said was intended to be a joke and further added that she could understand the situation and ended up apologizing for the comments. Pokimane clarified that she would be looking into the product pricing of Myna Snacks and see to it that they stay affordable. She tweeted sometime later that her comments were intended for a single critique and not the entire community.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pokimanelol/status/1726452360875229467?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This wasn’t the first out-of-control comment from Pokimane

The online community was not buying the apologies from Pokimane. They detailed how Pokimane simply called such big insults a joke after being called out. People also pointed out how she has been pulling such stunts for several years now and just apologizes when called out.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bowblax/status/1726452834697441561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A commenter proceeded to add a screenshot from Pokimane’s initial Twitter explanations of her calling a critique dumb and as one who lacks reading and comprehensive skills. She further added majorly insulting words like “regurgitating idiot” and “incel rhetoric” to her comment, stating how the critique could not even read basic food industry practices. According to the commenter, she proceeded to delete the comment when she got destroyed by everyone.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SubToOptimus/status/1726448454229209472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Other than the Myna Snacks controversy, the streamer has faced multiple controversial occasions in the past. May it be the DMCA takedowns, the drug abuse allegations, or the boyfriend drama, Pokimane either chose not to respond or tackled the situation by apologizing for her actions.