Amidst the Online Hate, xQc Expresses His Own Views on Pokimane’s Cookies

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the most popular female streamers in the industry. Widely known as the “Twitch Queen,” Pokimane has found massive success in her content creation career with millions of followers and subscribers on Twitch, YouTube, and on all social media platforms. However, despite her popularity, the streamer faced backlash from the online community when she launched her new snack company “Myna Snacks”.

Myna Snacks was launched a few days back but came under instant fire with the community accusing Pokimane of rebranding an existing cookie company “Toatzy Midnight Cookies”. According to netizens, the streaming sensation has not only rebranded by continuing to sell the same product but tripled the price.

Nevertheless, despite the brand being the center of controversy, Pokimane continued with her marketing and sent fellow-streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel a $28 sample box. xQc decided to taste-test the product while live streaming in order to pass his own judgment on the cookies. After rejecting a couple of cookies that looked like nuggets, the streamer had an intense scan of the cookie and compared the look to a burnt marshmallow, a carbon, or a burnt nugget with a bit of cookie dust all around.

Further on, xQc’s taste test turned out to be more critical in nature. He stated, “It tastes like an Oreo top cookie, but worse, yet not as bitter”. However, according to the streaming sensation, the cookie tasted a bit better after he had chewed it up into a paste. His final review turned out that Pokimane’s overpriced cookies were not great but not terrible either, and xQc gave a rating of five out of ten.

The Pokimane snack company “Myna Snacks” controversy

Pokimane launched “Myna Snacks” on November 13, 2023, which was initially set to sell dark chocolate mini cookies with other added ingredients. Yet, the brand was immediately targeted by the community claiming it was a rebrand of “Toatzy Cookies” and that the product sold was at three times its original price of $10.



Upon receiving such backlash, Pokimane addressed the situation on Twitter and her Twitch livestream. She explained that four bags of cookies were being sold for $28 which makes $7 a bag of cookies. But the streamer’s problems doubled upon her on-stream response where she proceeded to call her criticizers weak at maths, stupid, and broke.

Pokimane’s unthoughtful response turned most of the online community against her, claiming her words were unexpected, heart-breaking, rude, and did not consider people’s financial circumstances. Netizens called the product “Mid” and stated they were not going to buy the cookies even if they had the extra money.