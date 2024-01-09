Sneako and JiDion Find Themselves Entangled in a Fiery Debate on Religion Even as Fans Appear Divided

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Balinthazy and Jidon “JiDion” Armani Adams recently debated about Christianity and God, leaving their fans with divided opinions. For a brief context, JiDion is a popular YouTuber with almost 8 million subscribers known for his chaotic pranks. However, a couple of months back he had an intense change in his thoughts and chose God’s path, promising a complete change in his content and character.

Since then, the YouTube star has been quite serious about his commitment. He also proceeded to delete all his previous videos on his YouTube channel and has shown a change in his thought process thereby proving his commitment. On the other hand, Sneako a well-known but extremely controversial streamer converted to Islam in mid-2023 and has shown a lot of commitment and dedication towards his religion.

Recently, both Sneako and JiDion appeared on a livestream video call, and surprisingly, JiDion proceeded to indulge in a debate with the latter about religion and God. The YouTuber was seen confronting Sneako about some messages he had sent to him. He read out the message stating, “This is Sneako and this is how he hits up his friends, my brother, how the f*ck could Jesus be a Jew, Jesus being a Jew literally makes no sense, Jesus did not have Barnett’s foot, Jesus did not wear a Yamaka, Jesus did not spin the dreidel, this is how Sneako is hitting up his friends!”

However, Sneako did not remain quiet about the confrontation even as JiDion questioned his views about Jesus. The controversial streamer stated, “I am asking you what’s the issue with that? Yeah, I have an open conversation with everyone, people say it all the time, people make claims about Mohammed constantly, all the time!” Interestingly, the debate fired up quite a bit since both parties were sharp about their arguments and refused to budge from their ideology.

What did fans think of the religious debate?

Although most fans did not seem interested in the religious debate, some seemed completely divided in their beliefs. People against JiDion’s approach believed the debate to be lame and claimed JiDiion was taking things personally and was a crybaby.

However, people in support of JiDion added that the YouTuber was right in confronting Sneako but did not present his opinion properly when he got the chance. According to netizens, JiDion stumbled and stuttered in his speech and pointed out how he was only reading Sneako’s messages and not asking targeted questions.

Similarly, there were a few who were in support of Sneako’s statements, and they also proceeded to call him smart. Twitter users stated although JiDion was the one to raise the debate, Sneako should be declared the winner since he was able to answer everything correctly. On the other hand, a few commenters were completely against Sneako and Islam and went on to call Prophet Muhammed in the Quran a “p*dophile”.

Unfortunately this debate also made fans question JiDion and Sneako’s relationship. Yet, from what we can tell, the content creators are still friends, and this was just another religious discourse to forget about.