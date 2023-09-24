“I am not gonna be JiDion anymore” – JiDion might choose to follow the path of Jesus instead of his online craziness

Jidon “JiDion” Armani Adams is one of the most popular and controversial content creators of recent times. He primarily focuses his videos and streams on comedies, pranks, and controversial confrontations. However, JiDion recently stated in one of his recent live streams that he was planning to give up his current lifestyle and become a man of faith.

JiDion’s current situation is filled with viral controversies. He confronted EDP445 for being a pedophile and EDP did not like it because he was facing a life-threatening situation at that moment. JiDion was also opposed by Logan Paul recently for supporting Dillon Danis while the latter was trolling Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. Naturally, JiDion’s fans spoke up against him for supporting someone with bad intentions.

Let’s dive in to understand what JiDion said in his livestream and what wants to do in his life hereafter.

JiDion wants to leave behind his life of online craziness

JiDion is well-known for his lifestyle content on his YouTube channel. He usually takes a step further than normal to make his content exciting. But recently JiDion stated on his livestream that he wanted to leave his current life behind and follow Jesus’ words to become a man of faith.

Jidion also added that if he were to follow Jesus and his divine words to the utmost level then he would never be JiDion again. He explained that following Jesus’s faith will completely change him and that will affect his online presence. He stated, “I am not gonna be popping, I am not gonna be on your guy’s for you pages”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1705649671325016526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

JiDion also added that there will be no more ASAP Rockies, Mark Wahlberg, or NBA content if he chooses a different path. JiDion also notified that he had been having this thought for almost two years. However, he had been pushing it away since he was not ready and wanted to make sure the announcement was exciting.

But recently his mindset changed and JiDion became determined to change his life. In fact, he even explained his thought process by saying “It was like, If I were to die right now would me chop it up with the ASAP Rockies, would me chop it up with Mark Wahlberg, or going to the Sidemen Charity Match, would any of that really matter chat, No”.

The online community was not ready to accept that JiDion was going through a personality change. Most people believed his words were just cap and he was doing this for clout. But there were a few who believed in him and proceeded to call him the GOAT.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sasukes/status/1705649759518908822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RezkiiMGMT/status/1705649801264615584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TracyOhana4ever/status/1705652544188338427?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/auraofmarcus/status/1705650107755208827?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

JiDion is working to make the wrong right

JiDion’s current state of mind is not his first attempt to do what’s right for society in general. In fact, he confronted EDP445 a couple of weeks ago for being a pedophile after the latter was caught red-handed for speaking to minors and sending s*xual messages.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1698686401779265604?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

JiDion and Keemstar protested online after YouTube began flagging all content about EDP445. They went against the platform for not letting content creators speak about EDP445 and the danger he posed, and also directly questioned if YouTube was supporting EDP’s pedophilic and controversial behavior.

