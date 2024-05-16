Ryan Garcia Commits $1 Million Bet on Gervonta Davis to KO Frank Martin in 7 Rounds

WBA Lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is returning to the ring to take on Frank Martin on June 15. While the event is slowly cooking up, and gaining momentum, his last opponent, the controversial Ryan Garcia just placed a seven-figure bet on his former foe to lay out the undefeated contender in under seven rounds. But why?

Surprising fans, Garcia sided with Davis despite having nothing against Martin. Taking things to “X,” Garcia came out with a quick bet.

“I will bet 1 million that Gervonta will Ko frank martin within 7 rounds I love frank but the truth is the truth And he team Errol and im about to fight Errol Spence if he accepts contract.”

Garcia pointed out that even though he was a fan of Martin’s work, he’d still bet on Davis to get over in the non-title fight. Being a firm believer in Davis’ skill and having felt his power in their bout back in April 2023, one can imagine why Garcia would bet on Davis.

Meanwhile, as Garcia trains for Errol Spence Jr, ‘Tank’ is ready to accept a rematch with ‘The Flash’. But he has very a specific condition!

‘Tank’ ready for the rematch but has one condition for Ryan Garcia

A lot has happened since Garcia’s loss to Davis in April last year. ‘KingRy’ won a majority decision against Devin Haney, knocking him down three times and stunning the whole world. Then he tested positive for PEDs and since then, he’s beefed with Conor McGregor, Sean O’Malley, and a lot of other people on the internet, including Drake. He called out Drake!

But he is definitely still looking for that Davis rematch.

Now, while Davis already has an opponent with Frank Martin on June 15, during his conversation on Cigar Talk, the champion revealed his desire to take on Garcia once again.

Tearing down Garcia’s condition to fight at a catchweight of 145lbs, Davis put forth his condition. He said,

“He’s not even at 145, that’s not even a weight. Why it can’t be 140? Yeah, I’ll fight Ryan.”

Simply, put Davis is willing to give Garcia another chance only if he can make weight at 140 pounds. But is Garcia up for it? Especially, with so much going around.