“Tory didn’t do it, chat” – Adin Ross stands strong to free Tory Lanez and states he does not care if he is getting canceled

Adin David Ross is currently one of the most popular live streamers in the industry. He started his streaming career on Twitch but was eventually banned, which made him jump to Kick. Moreover, the streamer is well known for creating a lot of exciting, viral, and controversial content, which helped him attract more than 7 million followers on Twitch and over 700k on Kick. Nevertheless, Adin recently shocked the streaming world when he stood up in support of Tory Lanez claiming the latter was not guilty.

Tory Lanez is a pretty well-known rapper and songwriter, who has been trying to climb to the very top. According to his Twitter handle, he has been leading music streaming charts for quite some time now. However, he had an unfortunate turn of events after he unintentionally shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

He was arrested under multiple charges and was sentenced to prison time recently. Let’s dive in to see what Adin Ross wants to say about the situation.

Adin Ross stands in support of Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in Summer 2020. Initially, people close to Megan claimed she was injured by a piece of glass and had to be taken to the hospital. Yet, several days later, Megan accused Tory Lanez of carrying a loaded gun and shooting her in the feet.

Subsequently, Tory Lanez was found guilty of three felony counts that included discharging a firearm with gross negligence, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and assault with a semi-automatic handgun. He was initially sentenced to 20 years in prison, which was eventually reduced to 10 years after a successful plea.

Adin Ross recently stated that he would extend his full support to free Tory Lonez. He stated on his Kick live stream that he would not apologize for sh*t and he does not give a f**k about what people say. He said, “I don’t f**king care, let’s free Tory”. Adin also added that there was no evidence against the perpetrator, and requested the legal system to let him go.

Adin claimed he knew he was being canceled on Twitter but insisted that he did not f**king care. According to him, he has been canceled for way worse so it does not matter. Adin Ross also added that people had been accusing him of being a Nazi and sh*t. He responded by stating that he is literally Jewish, and said, “Whatever bro, people on the internet are so f**king stupid bro, and Tory did not do it, Chat.”

Many people in the online community believed Tory was innocent and supported the Free Tory campaign. Moreover, other commenters talked about the community canceling Adin and mentioned that it did not affect the streamer since he had been canceled like 40 times in the past.

Tory Lanez takes a stand for being innocent

Tory Lanez faced quite a bit of trouble after the incident and even found it difficult to accept the sentence. In fact, Tory addressed the court before sentencing and spoke about some of his regrets. He stated that he had said and done some immature things that he regretted. Moreover, the rapper even called Megan Thee Stallion his friend and added that he still cared deeply about her.

After his sentence, Tory Lanez stated that he was innocent and would not apologize for anything he did not do. According to him the apologies in the courtroom were not for committing a crime but for some verbal and intimate moments he had shared with other parties. He ended by saying “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I am being wrongfully convicted of”.

