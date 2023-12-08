The Last of Us wins the best adaptations at The Game Awards 2023

The Last of Us has taken away the Best Adaptation title at The Game Awards 2023. The journey hasn’t been easy for the title, as all the nominations were also deserving at the show. Nonetheless, the title brought to life by HBO managed to catch everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

When the show was initially released, fans talked about the accurate representation of Joel and Ellie by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. What made the show even more interesting was how well the game atmosphere was captured. Thus, when the citation was handed over to Neil Druckmann at TGA 2023, fans were happy to see the well-deserved award.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thegameawards/status/1732964559168868425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The story of Last of Us is something which close to the hearts of gamers and well-versed with it. However, for the general public who didn’t know the story, they loved the show till the end. Not only that, but the adaptation showed a perfect resemblance to the original game, which was appreciated by fans.

The Last of Us wins an award at The Game Awards 2023

The Last of Us TV series received a lot of praise from the fans. They couldn’t help praising the performance of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for their performances. The show adapted the entirety of the first game, with some controversial changes. But after seeing the series, fans didn’t have anything besides praise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HorrorNights/status/1706730474700214337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the successful first season of The Last of Us series, fans are eagerly waiting for season 2 to come. Neil Druckmann revealed at The Game Awards that they already working on the second season. The upcoming season will be covering events from the 2020’s TLOU II. Although, there were some rumors about the showrunners making some radical changes to the plot.

These are all speculations and they can often turn out to be wrong. So, fans should wait for the series to release, which might be airing in 2025. So, fans would have to wait quite a while for The Last of Us Season 2.