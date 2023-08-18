Reworked Breeze to return to Valorant map rotation with Episode 7 Act 2

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 will be bringing a completely reworked Breeze map which will change the player’s approach toward the map. Moreover, the changed version of the map will be bringing it back to the official map pool in the competitive shooter.

Riot Games has tweaked classic maps before to fix them according to player feedback and keep gameplay balanced. Initiatives like this encourage players to evolve themselves and improve their core gameplay. Additionally, map reworks are one of the simplest ways to bring freshness to the game and allow players to get new content constantly.

With the upcoming update bringing multiple changes to the shooter, it might be hard to traverse the map for the first time. We have assembled this article to help assist players and give an early look at the changes.

Breeze will change completely with Valorant Episode 7 Act 1

Breeze has faced multiple complaints about its map layout, which will likely change with Valorant Episode 7 Act 2. With these changes introduced, players have to rethink their approach and pick agents accordingly.

Firstly, the Mid Pillar open area will be shortened, and there will be jumpable boxes to move to Mid Cubby. Thus, adding another alternate path to go to Cubby without using special abilities.

The B Site and B Back will also be changing a bit to make it less “rush prone” in the game. The stairs beside B Site Pillar will be replaced by a wall that can be only accessed by jumping over boxes. If players wish to go to the middle of the site, they have to either jump over the wall or go around it. The half will also get a small standing area to peek at B Main as well.

As for A Site, there are no major changes other than the pyramids being a little bit taller than before. However, there are two additional symbols on the pyramids, a crab and a shrimp to improve callouts. This can help Valorant players to give precise locations of opponents without confusion.

A Hall and Mid Wood Door are also observing substantial changes. A Hall connecting Attacker Spawn and Hall Door will be closed off. Thus Attackers only have the option to either come from Cave or Mid Doors. Speaking of Mid Doors, the left door will now be completely open instead of partially open. Thus, eliminating extra angles to be checked before approaching the site from Mid.

Lastly, Caves will now have only one path instead of two paths. The Chop Shop will be made larger and introduce more boxes for cover. Thus closing off caves completely and giving players the option to only approach the site from Chop Shop. Fret not, as the passage between Chop Shop and A Main has been made wider as well.

These are all the changes that will come to Breeze with Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 update. Do give us a follow if you want to stay up-to-date with more gaming content. Also, if you want to read similar Valorant content, you can visit our main hub by clicking here.