Final Fantasy XVI Physical Copies Leaked Ahead of Release

Square Enix’s upcoming Final Fantasy XVI somehow seems to be in troubled waters as the game’s physical copies are leaked ahead of its release. Over the past few days, many people across various social media platforms have expressed that the game is already available for purchase at many retail stores.

From a business perspective, it’s quite concerning news for the developers, as the leak will negatively affect the title’s performance in the market. One of the side effects of this leak is spoilers. Recently, the gaming community has also come across many spoilers on social media, particularly on Twitter and YouTube. In fact, the PlayStation-centric news website Push Square also acknowledged it and warned it could get worse in the coming time.

The first reports of the leak emerged across Reddit and YouTube, where people shared pictures of the title’s copies. Many claimed to have already purchased early retail copies at local stores, suggesting the game’s street date was broken. Now, let’s dive further into the entire scenario.

Final Fantasy XVI leak also reveals its storage requirement

Final Fantasy XVI’s early physical copies have also revealed the title seeks a whopping 100 GB of storage space. Moreover, that’s the minimum requirement, which means the file’s collective size is likely to exceed 100 GB post updates. This hefty file size is quite normal for a graphics-intensive title like this one.

Retail leaks are quite common in the industry, as physical copies take a significant amount of time to reach stores across regions. Therefore, it increases the chances of a few titles slipping out before the actual release. Also, in many cases, warehouse employees leak pictures of a title’s physical copies while they are stacked up ahead of its launch.

Final Fantasy XVI: Release Date, Platforms, and Price

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI is all set to arrive on June 22nd, 2023, across the next-gen console, the PlayStation 5. As of now, this upcoming title is exclusive to PS 5, but it may get a PC launch in the future. The action role-playing game comes with a price tag of $69.99 (Rs. 5,732.18 approx.), and it’s open for pre-orders.

Fans who are already thrilled to experience it can try out the game, as the demo version is available to download at PlayStation Store. All of us indeed have high expectations for this much-anticipated title. Let’s see whether or not it lives up to fans’ expectations.