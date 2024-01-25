EA FC 24 TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

The ongoing Team of the Year (TOTY) campaign is everything an Ultimate Team fan can hope for. It has brought with it a plethora of intriguing Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and high-rated player items to EA FC 24. However, people looking for a new Evolution need not get disappointed as the newly introduced “TOTY Legendary Comeback” Evolution will offer a bit more juice to chosen defensive Icons with a stat upgrade, Weak Foot enhancement, and two new PlayStyles.

Advertisement

This new Evolution requires fans to spend 200,000 Ultimate Team coins or 1,000 FC points to drastically improve eligible cards. Although the price might seem high at first glance, readers should note that this evolution is specifically for Icons. However, fans must be cautious to avoid wasting their resources by making the wrong decision, as the process cannot be undone or redone once a player is selected.

Requirements for TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution

Evolution is a revolutionary Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24. While some cards were completely useless in previous titles, Evolutions now allows fans to upgrade those cards making team building just a little easier. However, the game prevents fans from generating overpowering cards with extremely high stats by imposing several eligibility criteria. Likewise, the “TOTY Legendary Comeback” has the following requirements:

Advertisement

Overall: Maximum 91-rated

Maximum 91-rated Pace: Maximum 76-rated

Maximum 76-rated Passing: Maximum 84-rated

Maximum 84-rated Defending: Maximum 94-rated

Maximum 94-rated Physical: Maximum 88-rated

Maximum 88-rated Rarity: Icon

Icon No. of Playstyles: Maximum 8

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we know the qualifying conditions for this premium Evolution, let’s look at the steps that fans must follow to upgrade their chosen card. To complete the “TOTY Legendary Comeback” Evolution, EA FC 24 fans must accomplish the three levels of challenges listed below.

Level 1 Challenge

Play six Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve three clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win six Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenge

Win three Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win six Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player on at least the Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

TOTY Legendary Comeback would dramatically boost the overall stats and ratings of the chosen Icon card, as well as provide new Playstyles upon completion. Fans will receive these enhancements in three sets since this premium Evolution is split into three levels.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +2

Dribbling +3

Physical +2

Pinged Pass Playstyle



Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Weak Foot +1

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Passing +4

Defending +1

Bruiser Playstyle

What cards should they choose for TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution?

Because this premium Evolution is limited to Base Icons, fans have a limited selection of cards from which they would pick for this premium upgrade. We believe the five cards listed below are the best choices for the TOTY Legendary Comeback.

Bobby Moore Base Icon (90-rated CB)

Franco Baresi Base Icon (91-rated CB)

Alessandro Nesta Base Icon (89-rated CB)

Carles Puyol Base Icon (89-rated CB)

Fernando Hierro Base Icon (88-rated CB)

These are our top five choices for TOTY Legendary Comeback, which may differ from your selection. However, fans should not let go of this premium Evolution because it is unknown when EA Sports will release the next evolution to upgrade an Icon.