What Is Kai Cenat’s Height: Former Footballer Shannon Sharpe Humorously Disses Kai Cenat’s Height on National Television

Popular streamer Kai Carlo Cenat III participated in the NBA All-Stars Celebrity game that took place on February 16, 2024, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. However, he did not perform as well as he had promised his fans and his coach, Shannon Sharpe. The streaming sensation was overly confident about performance predictions where he claimed he would win the MVP title while scoring around 45 points.

Surprisingly, some sources say that Kai had also convinced Shannon Sharpe to trust him to win the title. However, quite unfortunately, Kai Cenat was able to score only eight points and Micah Parsons took home the MVP title after scoring around 40 points. Although Team Shannon won the basketball event 100-91, Kai’s poor performance led to a lot of criticism with one standing out the most.

Former NFL player and one of the greatest tight ends, Shannon Sharpe dissed Kai Cenat’s height while analyzing the NBA Dunk Contest on ESPN. Criticizing Kai’s poor performance, Shannon said, “Jaylen Brown jumped over Kai Cenat in a seat… The man is already three feet tall, you put him in a chair, and now he is 1’5. And Jaylen Brown jumped over him and he got 40+ for it. Really Stephen A?” This statement naturally made fans wonder what Kai Cenat’s real height is.

The question about Kai’s real height peeked almost a year back. Just to make sure people knew about his true height, the streamer picked up a measuring tape on-stream and went on to measure himself. After a while, he stated, “That’s 6’3, what are you talking about, come on bro, 6 feet, You all think I am that short, do I look short? I am not short.” However, his fans pointed out that he was referring to the inches on the tape. According to his fans, he was 63 inches tall or 160 centimeters, so that makes his height 5’3.

Kai Cenat couldn’t believe he was trolled on National TV

Although Kai Cenat initially treated Shannon’s statement as a joke, he soon realized that the entire criticism was on national television. Hence, quite agitated, Kai quickly expressed his disapproval of Shannon’s views, claiming, “Oh, f**k you, Shannon… I didn’t know he said this sh*t.” He was in disbelief at how his celebrity game coach could have said that on national television, and even questioned his chat, saying, “Is this National TV, no, no… Why did he just go straight like that? This is national TV?”

According to Kai, Shannon’s criticism ruined the good relationship that enjoyed. He went hard on the former footballer and questioned how and why he would say such a thing on national television. The streamer claimed the former NFL player should have used much lighter words to express his thoughts. Further expressing his anger and confusion Kai asked, “Three-foot to 1.5? Who the f**k is 1.5 feet tall… What?”