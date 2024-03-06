Who Is Tory Lanez and Why Did Adin Ross Talk About Streaming From Prison?

Adin David Ross recently announced on-stream that he was looking to collaborate with incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez. Collaborations have always been Adin’s strong suit since the beginning of his career, and even though a few of his previous plans did go sideways, the Kick streamer refused to back down and admit defeat. Hence, fans were quite excited when he announced the Adin Ross X Tory Lanez collab during a recent stream.

Advertisement

Tory Lanez is a popular singer, songwriter, and rapper who made headlines for his prison sentence in August 2023. He was convicted in December 2022 under three felony charges, including Assault with a firearm, Illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm. Months later in August 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to sources, Tory is currently imprisoned at the California Correctional Institute in Tehachapi, California.

Several people still believe that the raper was falsely convicted and Adin appears to be one of them. Adin Ross argued on a livestream that there was no strong evidence in support of the case and thereby requested authorities to free Tory. Moreover, in his recent livestream, the streamer made another plea for Tory’s freedom before announcing the Adin Ross X Tory Lanez collab. He also explained to his viewers that the stream would be made possible via a Zoom call.

Advertisement

Fans believe Adin is crazy to even suggest such an idea

Adin’s announcement spread across the internet like wildfire. Although excited, fans claimed that the Kick streamer was crazy to suggest a collaboration with Tory Lanez, a convicted felon who is still in prison. Some Tory Lanez supporters grabbed the opportunity to chant the “Free Tory” slogan while a commenter asked if the streamer was a thug himself to plan this.



The Tory Lanez case has been wrapped in controversy since his arrest. In July 2020, the rapper was leaving a party in his car along with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Although Megan got wounded in her foot during the drive, she later stated that the injury was caused by a bullet. In August 2020, she further claimed that it was Tory Lanez who had shot her. Eventually, Tory Lanez was arrested, convicted, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Advertisement

Although some fans stood in support of the Free Tory movement, the majority claimed that collaborating with a convict would set a wrong example for Adin’s followers. Since the Kick streamer is already considered to be quite controversial, this could very quickly turn out to be a bad decision.