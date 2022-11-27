“This game is so shaky” yells xQc as he dies repeatedly while playing Warzone 2 with Nadia and Kai Cenat

After a weird misunderstanding on Instagram DMs, Twitch streamer xQc was seen playing Warzone 2 with Nadia. A few days back, he got a text from Nadia asking “Wanna play.” The streamer, who had stopped streaming replied saying “I’ll do you next time I play that video game.”

This led to a bit of a misunderstanding between the two since xQc wanted to say “I’ll DM you,” he explained to Kai Cenat, on a different live stream.

xQc, Nadia play Warzone 2 after auto correct debacle

In a stream on November 27, xQc and Nadia were seen playing Warzone 2 together. The viewers seem to be enjoying their gameplay a lot. Though Kai Cenat was also playing with them, audiences were enjoying both of them getting along.

Nadia asks xQc “How often do you play Warzone? Do you play… Are you good?” To this, xQc replies “I’m good good. Yo Chill.”

The whole stream was filled with instances where both of them were having fun and destroying enemies together. There were also times when xQc was raging because of the game being glitchy. The French-Canadian streamer could be heard yelling at the game the first time he died due to lag.

“Yo dudeee… fix the game. This game is sooo shaky.”

While entering the second round, xQc could be heard saying “Not again.” That is when Nadia asked him “What happened?”

“The game is so laggy. My FPS keeps dropping,” yelled xQc after dying again.

While all of this was happening, Kai Cenat was having troubles of his own. So much so that he ended up thrashing his table after dying to a nade.

What DM was sent to Nadia?

In a conversation with Kai Cenat on a different stream, xQc explained the whole matter. Both streamers could be seen having a back-and-forth and yelling session when finally Kai said:

“Did you say you’ll f— her after the game?”

xQc wanted to finish his story so he yelled at him and continued narrating his side of the story.

“Let me finish, let me finish, let me finish. So then I say, ‘What the f**k?’ Then I said ‘DM’ with a star. I would say I will DM you next time, I said, ‘I’ll do you next time,’ instead. And then I said, ‘Nevermind, just block me.’”

The French-Canadian streamer said he was new to using an iPhone and was unaware of the extent to which it could auto-correct him. While many people understood his story, there were plenty who questioned him considering his recent past.

