“Streams or influencers increase gambling addiction” – Netizens share their disgust against xQc allegedly promoting stake

Felix “xQc” Lengyel’s transition to Kick is recent and viewers have been overwhelmingly supportive of it, however, not towards gambling. Stake and gambling promotions aren’t seen with favorable eyes among the majority and exceptions aren’t there for the internet sensation as well.

xQc has fallen victim to various controversies, however, nothing quite compares to the ones happening now. Furthermore, Kick also had a history of gambling promotion allegations, which have been subdued in multiple instances.

Stake streams have been common from the Canadian streamer’s side and are disappointing more fans as the day passes. From being one of the most respected Overwatch players to one of the most controversial streamers, xQc’s affinity for internet drama still continues. To give you full insight into what’s happening and what people think, we have compiled this article with all the necessary information.

xQc gets slammed by netizens over alleged stake promotions on stream.

Kick and xQc both have been under multiple alleged accusations against gambling promotions on stream. While adults are free to decide on whether to gamble or not, it is usually the underage audience who are more at risk.

Since xQc has viewers ranging from various age groups, it is hard to determine who is watching his content or not. Thus, his fans and netizens are worried about impacting the wrong target audience.

During his Stake streams, the streamer has lost over one million credits and fails to recover on almost every stream he does. Since real money is involved in those cases, xQc himself has lost a lot of money from his bank.

In a recent stream, he also declared his willingness to go back to his home country, Canada, after living in the US for quite some time. Netizens speculated that he might be taking this decision because of what he had lost from the streams he has done.

Many users also accused Kick of making xQc do such streams at a price, to let children get into gambling. There is no solid evidence to support this notion and remains to be an internet controversy after all.

However, if this does turn out to be true, these allegations are quite serious. Because children are most likely to try it out and feel the victory to earn money. In case an underage person is manipulated, it could risk the family or the child themselves who could turn out reckless.

Kick also has a history of getting streamers on board with stake stream contracts, which were exposed by Bryan “Ricegum” Le. Thus, it might be possible the Canadian streamer might have a similar contract too.

Audience reaction and history of gambling stream on Kick

Back in June, Kick was facing numerous allegations of promoting gambling on the platform. However, since the website was young at that time, these were displayed as issues in programming. To assure the netizens, some strict surface changes were made and the algorithm was fixed by the developers.

Moreover, Kick CEO Eddie shared his stance on stake streams in multiple interviews and how he wishes to curb it. The CEO also took steps to avoid exposure of gambling streams to non-interested parties. With positive changes being introduced and he tried to get more streamers to join the platform to compete against Twitch.

However, it was later shared by Ricegum for receiving a contract with an optional agreement to gambling streams. If the streamer chose to such streams on the platform, they will be insured by Kick with additional funding.

Thus, many xQc fans recently started to believe that he received the same kind of contract as well. However, as things look for the Canadian streamer, the unfortunate side of gambling might have taken a toll on him.

Reddit users have been vocal about the issue and shared their combined views on the matter. Most comments are focused on gambling exposure to younger audiences through xQc’s streams. Netizens also believe that young minds could pick up a habit of stake as well, and lose their fortune.

Moreover, in the past, xQc has shown his repulsion toward gambling streams before joining Kick. Now that he’s doing the exact thing he despised, his fans started to label him to be a lair. However, his reason to do such streams remains a mystery to netizens around the world.

With all that said, drama is currently brewing around the streamer and has divided the internet to some extent. If you wish to get more detailed updates on these matters, do give us a follow. In case you want to read more content now, click here to visit our hub.