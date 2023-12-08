HomeSearch

First-person horror game Jurrasic Park Survival revealed at the Game Awards 2023

Amlan Roy
|Published December 08, 2023

An image showing a screenshot from Jurassic Park Survival at the Game Awards 2023

(Image via Saber Interactive)

The Game Awards 2023 was full of surprises and Geoff Keighley took it up a notch with the reveal of Jurrasic Park Survival. The game will be developed by Saber Interactive and is created to give a full-on horror experience. The trailer showcased a cinematic to sell the idea with a few snippets of gameplay in the alpha development stage.

As seen from the trailer, many movie-inspired easter eggs have been left which was interesting to see. The game will be a single-player action-adventure game that will feature a unique story that hasn’t been told before. The developers have also stated that they wish to bring the adaptive behaviors of dinosaurs according to John Hammond’s research in the movie.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jpsurvival/status/1732946775466770649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jurassic Park Survival will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, nothing has been said about when it would be released. As seen at The Game Awards 2023, the title is in the early development stage and might be showcased again next year.

Share this article

About the author

Amlan Roy

Amlan Roy

Amlan is esports and gaming journalist and writer who has deep affection for major titles around the world. His expertise lies with various shooter games likes Valorant, Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege, Call of Duty, and more. He also holds knowledge about various story-based AAA-titles like Assassin's Creed, Starfield and others. Apart from gaming, he likes to play guitar, create illustrations, singing, swimming, and learn new skills. If he's not doing anything, he is usually having an ice-cream to cool his mind.

Read more from Amlan Roy