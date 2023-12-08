First-person horror game Jurrasic Park Survival revealed at the Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 was full of surprises and Geoff Keighley took it up a notch with the reveal of Jurrasic Park Survival. The game will be developed by Saber Interactive and is created to give a full-on horror experience. The trailer showcased a cinematic to sell the idea with a few snippets of gameplay in the alpha development stage.

As seen from the trailer, many movie-inspired easter eggs have been left which was interesting to see. The game will be a single-player action-adventure game that will feature a unique story that hasn’t been told before. The developers have also stated that they wish to bring the adaptive behaviors of dinosaurs according to John Hammond’s research in the movie.

Jurassic Park Survival will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, nothing has been said about when it would be released. As seen at The Game Awards 2023, the title is in the early development stage and might be showcased again next year.