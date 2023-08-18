xQc explains his phone call with Linus Sebastian but netizens think xQc was hallucinating about the call

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the most popular live streamers worldwide with millions of followers. But he has lately been into a lot of controversial situations.

Every decision he makes nowadays is considered in some or the other way to be controversial. xQc, in his latest live stream, told about speaking to Linus Sebastian. Linus has been facing some controversies for some time now. Initially, a YouTube video titled “The Problem with Linus Tech Tips” was uploaded just a few days back, which made the headlines.

A few days later, one of his employees complained about a toxic work environment and sexual harassment. Let’s dive in to understand what xQc and Linus Sebastian tried to speak. And let’s also look at the various reactions xQc’s Twitch clip gathered.

xQc and Linus Sebastian speak on a call but the community thinks he was hallucinating

xQc in his latest live stream was seen confused and stating that he had received a call from Linus. He adds that Linus stated “It was you, now it’s me or something like that” on the call. But xQc was completely unsure of the circumstances he was in during the call. He was seen stating sentences like “I’m waking up or I am going to bed”, ‘I don’t know what he said but he’s like Holy shit”, and “Oh man, it was what it is, chat”.

Many people on Reddit were convinced that xQc had been using an amphetamine. They stated that he must be addicted to speed thus the hallucinations of speaking to Linus. Reddit user Zyster1 stated that xQc should have received a call from other people but he was convinced that it was Linus. Another Redditor stated that this could also happen without drugs. According to him, dreams could spill out into your awake state when you don’t sleep.

Redditor Yurilica states that Linus must be dumb to call xQc after having the company exposed for incompetence and workspace harassment. The Redditor also states that xQc will leak everything that was discussed on the call. A commenter asked in return if it is more likely that Linus called xQc or that xQc was utterly making sh*t up.

Reddit user Henona gave a different perspective. According to the user, xQc was probably the only other person who could understand Linus Sebastian and who is not personally or professionally attached to him. But another commenter was quick to answer that Linus didn’t have any friends outside of the workspace.

