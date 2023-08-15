“Who does that?” – Adept reveals on stream that xQc impregnated two women in a period of two weeks

Sam “Adeptthebest” is one of the best female gaming streamers. She is well known to play games like Valorant, Overwatch, Counter-Strike, and much more. Adept was popular for dating Felix “xQc” Lengyel for a while and later had a controversial breakup. Adept revealed in her latest live stream that xQc impregnated two women in a period of just two weeks.

The xQc and Adept breakup drama is still alive. They are going through a legal battle to date after she revealed on stream that they got married in the past. xQc has been facing such controversial situations for some time now.

Let’s dive in to see what Adept has to say about xQc getting two women pregnant. Let’s also look at how the online community responded to the situation.

Adept reveals on stream that xQc got two women pregnant in just two weeks

xQc is facing a streak of accusations from his past girlfriends for quite some time now. It started out when xQc broke up with Adept and was later revealed that they were indeed married to each other. Francine “Fran” Vo decided to tell the truth behind their breakup and accused xQc of cheating on her.

Adept was playing Subway Surfer in her latest live stream. It was while playing, she stated some accusations about xQc. From what she was informed, she was not the only one at that time period who was concerned about being pregnant. Later, she adds during those weeks.

Adept continues to ask her viewers if they have ever tried getting two women pregnant within just one week of each other. She later asks if that is something that anyone would ever try to do and if that was normal behavior. Adept adds if that is something that your parents or brothers would ever do. She concludes by stating “Who does that”?

JesseSMFI also gave out some viral information. According to him, Adept had told him she was waiting outside with birth control for Fran. Jesse also stated that Adept informed him that Adept herself was pregnant previously. Adept was clearly not happy about the information being leaked by Jesse and she broke down in tears on stream.

She stated that people should not speak about women’s pregnancies like that. Adept added that “It was none of your business”. The clip attracted a lot of reactions from the netizens and here is what they have to say.

