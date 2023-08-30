“You banned me because of my face? ” – IShowSpeed gets banned from OmeTV two times in a row on the same day

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the most popular YouTube live streamers known for funny content. He is now a viral personality because of unfortunate but controversial on-stream events. Recently, IShowSpeed was banned from OmeTV twice in a row during his recent live stream, and the reason behind it might blow your mind.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed has been live streaming and making YouTube content for several years now. His recent tour to Japan helped him provide his fans with some seriously exciting moments from his livestream. Shortly after his Japan tour, Speed accidentally flashed his privates on stream, which led to the internet giving him the moniker IShowMeat. He also got to celebrate hitting the 20 million subscribers mark on YouTube in August 2023.

Despite being such a popular personality, Speed’s OmeTV stream was cut short by two unexpected bans. Let’s dive in to look for the reason and find out how his fans reacted to the incident, shall we?



Advertisement

IShowSpeed gets banned on OmeTV twice in a row

Speed tries to include a variety of content types in his livestream. Although he is most popular for his gaming content, he often uses Omegle and OmeTV as a platform to connect with his fans all around the world. He also uses these platforms to engage in discourse with his followers.

In his most recent live stream, IShowSpeed was seen using OmeTV and meeting a ton of people. While speaking to another guy, his video chat suddenly froze, leaving the YouTuber shocked and confused. The information on the screen stated that he was banned from the video chat showing his face.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1696676303070490811?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Speed immediately asks on stream if he was banned from the chat just because of his face. He later addressed the situation and exclaimed, “Am I that ugly, am I that f**king ugly that you ban me because of my f**king face”. He asked his viewers if they were serious about this and added that there was no way he was that ugly. However, he finally agreed to pay OmeTV in order to get unbanned, claiming, “Don’t ever in your life ever do that”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iShowSpeedHQ/status/1696678584910328100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

But some time later, while talking to a couple of girls, he gets banned again, and the info shows his face as the reason. He informed his viewers that OmeTV banned him again just because of his face. However, he agreed to pay in order to get unbanned a second time, hoping that the situation would not repeat itself. He also mentioned that if that were to happen again he would completely end the livestream. These hilarious clips attracted a few reactions, and here is what viewers had to say.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Alphasewy/status/1696678722793791521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Makewvakwo/status/1696699234974621792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PeepoTVs/status/1696802661926887652?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed previous bans from other platforms

This is not Speed’s first time facing bans in his career. IShowSpeed has been permanently banned from Twitch a few years ago. He potentially made s*xist comments targeting other people, which got him permanently banned from the platform. The official mail informed that he was being banned from the platform on the grounds of s*xual coercion and intimidation.

Recently, Kai Cenat, a live-streaming star, stepped up to help him get unbanned from the platform. Kai claimed he would quit streaming on Twitch if Speed was not unbanned. Kai Cenat was also recently seen with Speed meeting the Twitch CEO in order to get the YouTuber unbanned.

There are numerous streamers who get banned and unbanned from Twitch every single day. Click here to know why Fousey got banned from Twitch two times in a row within a single week.