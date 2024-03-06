“You Gotta Explain a Lot of S*it” – IShowSpeed Confronts Kai Cenat With His Old Videos

Fans were recently left amused after Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. confronted Kai Carlo Cenat III live on-stream with his old videos. IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat were among some of Twitch’s top players, so they naturally had a close bond. Moreover, even though Speed jumped to YouTube after facing a permaban from Twitch, his friendship with Kai remained as strong as ever.



Recently, the YouTube streamer came across a few of Kai’s old videos and decided to question him about them. The video Speed pulled up was a short TikTok clip that showed the Twitch star with a Snapchat face filter, taking a shower. The filter along with Kai’s actions left the 19-year-old quite amused and he decided to call and confront his friend live on stream.



As soon as Kai Cenat responded, Speed reacted in his own eccentric way and stated, “Bro, like I f**k with you but you gotta explain some sh*t… What the f**k is this… You were g*y back then.” Naturally, it was quite difficult to sway Speed, but Kai eventually explained that he was just an upcoming creator back when the video was made, and he used to create skit videos since they garnered a lot of views. He further explained his point by stating, “Listen, I used to make skits when I was coming up, bro… the skit on that video was how b**ches be on Snapchat. So now it is making a lot of sense, right?”

Fans believe IShowSpeed has no right to call out Kai Cenat

Fans believed that Speed had no right to confront Kai Cenat, considering the past controversies he has been involved in. Although Speed is a popular streamer known for his eccentric reactions, it is this eccentricity that led to numerous controversies in the past. Speed was permabanned on Twitch because of his offensive comments on Adin David Ross’s stream. Furthermore, he accidentally showed his privates on-stream thereby creating the IShowMeat situation.

The online community claimed Speed was no less of g*y when compared to Kai Cenat and they even had a concrete reason to support their argument. The YouTube star went on to confirm his sexuality in September 2021. He made clear statements claiming he was g*y when collaborating with Ava, a singer and songwriter. Even though Speed set things straight the following day by claiming everything to be a joke, fans refused to take him at his word.

