“We Would Be Lost Without Her A**”- Nmplol Accidently Admires Caroline’s Body

These days, Nick Polom, popularly known as Nmplol among the fans, is on vacation mode, touring Paris, France. The Youtuber and Twitch star is giving some of Paris’s famous spots a visit with his wife, Malena Tudi. The couple is also accompanied by another content creator, Caroline Kwan, whose body Nmplol accidentally complimented.

We’ve seen Caroline featured in many of Nick’s streams, as both creators are long-time friends and share a deep bond. For those unfamiliar with Caroline, she’s also a popular Twitch streamer and an actor. The 30-year-old actress has appeared in the popular TV series Lucifer and is also known for her roles in Chicago P.D., The End of Us, Shut Eye, and Peak Season.

Nowadays, Caroline, Nmplol, and Malena are having some of the best days of their lives in Paris. Therefore, in one of Nick’s latest streams, he had a slip of the tongue, admiring Caroline’s physique instead of her personality. So, let’s check out what Nick said about her.

Nmlol unintentionally comments on Caroline’s butt

Streaming with a camera fixed on his head, Nick was casually cycling on the streets of Paris. To compliment Caroline for guiding him through the location, Nick just wanted to be thankful to her. Hence, he wanted to express that he would have been lost in the city without her help. However, this isn’t what Nick said, instead, he stated, “We would be lost without her a**.” Soon, he corrected himself, saying, “I mean without her.” You can watch the Twitch clip here, showcasing Nick mentioning the same.

It’s obvious Nmplol just wanted to express how grateful he is to Caroline, but things didn’t go that way. Hence, instead of completing her helpful nature, Nick accidentally went too far, admiring her body. However, he took no time to correct himself, mentioning what he meant. We can assume that from now on, Nick will be more careful when admiring someone. It would be interesting if Caroline Kwan reacts to Nick’s comment by addressing it in her stream.

