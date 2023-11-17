IShowSpeed goes into frenzy as he accidentally leaks own number through calling somebody

Darren Jason “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. went into panic mode after accidentally revealing his phone number during his stream. The sensation became famous through his weird pronunciation of Cristiano Ronaldo back when someone on his chat asked who his favorite footballer was. And from there on, he ended up becoming one of the biggest names in the streaming industry.

he has been notorious for creating a huge uproar in both the gaming and sports industries, often spreading negative publicity. But that does not stop him from committing dubious acts. And in recent news, he accidentally shared his own number on stream. And the obvious followed suit. His WhatsApp inbox is flooded with tens of thousands of messages from all over the world. Anybody who is anybody started sending him random messages.

it ended up becoming so frustrating that IShowSpeed could take it no more and uninstalled the WhatsApp app from his computer and mobile phone. While he is still streaming right now, his frustration is easily visible. And knowing the online community, this is not going to stop anytime soon, unless IShowSpeed chooses to change his phone number.

IShowSpeed buys a $11 million house, but something else takes the headlines away

Just today, IShowSpeed moved into his dream house which values up to $11,000,000. It is so far the most valued house among any streamer out there. Even Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek’s dream house comes $1 million shy of Speed’s mansion. While everyone, even IShowSpeed thought that is what would make the headlines, he had to go and ruin it.

With his number leaked on the internet, everyone is taking turns to send random messages to Speed. Some are even calling him up to say peculiar things. others even went as far as video calling on WhatsApp.