xQc insists money didn’t play a part, claims he changed views on gambling eight months before getting the Stake contract

Felix “xQc” Lengyel started out as a professional Overwatch player but emerged as one of the leading live streamers in the industry. Initially, his streams were concentrated on gaming which eventually spread to reaction and story times. Although xQc had a hunger for gambling, it was because of the Twitch platform’s constricted guidelines that he was not able to showcase gambling streams.

The sudden onset of the Kick live streaming platform and his joining the platform after getting a massive contract from Kick as well as the gambling site, Stake.com gave him the opportunity to set sail. Thereafter, the streaming sensation’s Kick channel turned into a massive gambling promotion house.

xQc has received a lot of criticism about starting gambling streams because of the huge Stake contract that was worth millions. But it was during Felix’s recent stream that he explained how he had changed his mind about gambling streams several months before the Stake contract proving money played no part in his decision to start gambling content.

xQc had a story time with his viewers explaining how his mindset about gambling streams changed over several months. According to the streamer, he was a big gambling enthusiast off-stream since the very beginning but a vivid protester of gambling live streams and sponsors. Furthermore, he had also called out a poker guy on-stream for promoting gambling to children while the person explained the activity was not wrong in any sense.

It was after this incident that xQc had given thought to what the poker guy said about gambling streams over the months and changed his mindset. Felix clearly stated how he was completely wrong about his previous ideas and how the change in views had happened at least eight months before the Stake contract. Similarly, the streaming sensation also stated how the money got involved way down the line and answered his criticisms stating “Sometimes the change for money isn’t the immediate conclusion, I am gonna go ahead and just call it like that”.

Despite immense negative feedback xQc is determined to keep streaming gambling content until he stops having fun

Felix “xQc” remains under continuous hate for live-streaming gambling content on his Kick channel. Gambling is not considered to be the most accepted activity around the world because of the risk of getting addicted and losing racks of money down the line. According to the haters, most of his viewers are teens and at most young adults who can easily get attracted to gambling thereby moving down the wrong path.

Similarly, Major media houses including Radio Canada have openly spoken about the danger of gambling streams with specified examples. As a matter of fact, Radio Canada including xQc and Drake as major gambling influencers ruining people’s lives. The Radio Canada article seriously affected Felix’s life to the extent of his getting dragged out of Montreal Casino for questioning in front of his family.

But there has been no change to the streamer’s ideology as he claimed sometime back that he was not streaming to pose as a role model and furthermore added that he will be continuing to stream gambling content until he gets bored of it.