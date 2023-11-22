Weeks after being singled out for a 2022 article, xQc thanks Radio Canada for helping cure his gambling addiction

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is currently among the most popular and viral live streamers in the industry. Although he has almost 12 million followers on Twitch, he proceeded to join the Kick live streaming platform under a $100 million contract. Apart from his exciting content on streams, xQc is well known for his controversies, including his issues with his ex-girlfriend and his on-stream gambling promotions.

xQc’s gambling addiction has been a hot topic for quite some time now. The streaming sensation has been seen investing millions of dollars in online gambling games. Although he has had a few ginormous wins, the majority of his money is wasted. Likewise, during his most recent live stream, xQc was reacting to recommended videos when he came across a video of a Radio Canada interview talking about him and his gambling addiction.

The interviewee in the video turned out to be the person who wrote the viral Radio Canada article explaining his gambling addiction, online gambling promotion, and its ill effects on people. The lady stated how she came across xQc’s X (Twitter) post about the Montreal casino incident and explained that the gambling association banned Felix after reading her article. That became the reason why xQc was told to leave the casino when he tried to gamble with his family.

xQc was amazed to finally see the person who had written the 2022 viral gambling article. But the streamer went on to use his playing Joker Troupe gambling game in the past as an example and stated that he was totally concerned about his gambling addiction. Felix further added that he had cried for help, and proceeded to thank the lady for reporting the situation to the correct people at the casino’s organization so that they could help him recover.

The 2022 Radio Canada xQc gambling streams article

The interview was not the first time Radio Canada has spoken about xQc, his gambling addiction, and his gambling streams. In 2022, a Radio Canada article spoke about how streamers like xQc were encouraging regular people to ruin their lives by gambling their money away. The article mentioned Felix “xQc” as a major example, and detailed a person’s negative experience after watching his streams.

Although xQc was not aware of this article initially, he had a rough experience when he visited a Montreal Casino with his family. All the streamer had intended was to spend some quality family time laughing and gambling just for fun. But xQc was unfortunately singled out in front of his family and questioned at the casino about the information detailed in the Radio Canada article.

xQc’s gambling content on the Kick platform has not been liked by a big portion of his audience. There have been continuous hate and criticisms about his online gambling streams stating how a huge chunk of his viewers are teens, and how xQc’s content can have a negative impact on them. The community also stated how people get addicted to online gambling after watching streamers pursue it and ultimately lose a lot of money.