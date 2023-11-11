What was the Radio Canada Article that got xQc singled out at a Montreal Casino on his Birthday?

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is by far one of the best gaming, reaction, and commentating live streamers in the world. Not only has his spectacular and hilarious streams gotten him to great heights in the industry, but they also helped garner almost 12 million followers on Twitch and more than 575k followers on the Kick live-streaming platform. However, despite his popularity, xQc has recently come under fire for promoting gambling on stream.

xQc had recently visited a Montreal Casino after his birthday dinner to spend some quality time with his family. Although all Felix wanted was to have some fun playing table games with his family, he was approached by security and dragged out in front of everyone, only to be questioned about a 2022 Radio Canada article.

The Radio Canada article follows the story of a Quebec resident named, Enneric Chabot and how gambling ruined his life. According to the article, Enneric Chabot has been a regular viewer of xQc’s streams since 2019. After watching the streaming sensation gamble online, he was easily encouraged to open a Stake.com account and indulge in the same habit.

Enneric also proceeded to explain that his gambling efforts turned out to be very lucky at the beginning where he made profits up to $5k – $6k. However, shortly after getting addicted to the habit, he began incurring massive losses in online casinos. According to Enneric, the addiction cost him $80k and further bankruptcy.

The article further talks about the music sensation, Drake, and how he started streaming online gambling content. According to the article, Drake bet millions of dollars playing roulette, slots, and various other gambling games on Stake.com. Twitch categories like Slots thereby hit the most-watched categories with more than 38 million view hours every month.

The Radio Canada article further highlighted how minors and young adults constituted a vast majority of the audience, and how they could be easily affected by the gambling streams. It was only after protests and viral hashtags on Twitter that the Twitch live-streaming platform banned games of chance and money unless from sites approved by the United States.

Naturally, the article showed xQc in an extremely bad light for his promotions of gambling on live streams, and the security guards cannot be blamed for questioning him about the situation.

xQc calls the Radio Canada article a clickbait, and his Montreal casino situation “Cringe”

xQc mentioned on his recent Twitter post that he was completely cringed out about the guards dragging him out in front of everyone just to question him about a “clickbait” article. Felix, by posting about the incident made sure to blame the article for destroying his birthday and some quality time with his family.

His fans advised him to show his popularity and power by buying out the entire casino, firing all the security guards, foreclosing their homes, and just saying nothing. xQc has also been very headstrong about his thoughts about gambling content.

He had previously answered his critics by stating that he had no interest in being a role model for others. The streaming sensation clearly stated that he was there to have a fun time, and would not quit online gambling until he got bored. Recently, xQc has also announced that gambling streams made him the most money so he would not regret the habit under any circumstance.