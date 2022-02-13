How long has Aaron Donald been in the NFL? Aaron Donald NFL career

Aaron Donald is all set to play in the Super Bowl for the second time in his NFL career, and with that it’s worth wondering how long the future Hall of Famer has been in the NFL.

The three time Defensive Player of the Year will be looking to wreak havoc on a weak Cincinnati Bengals offensive line. The All Pro had yet another incredible year, and his play in the trenches has catalyzed another strong Rams defensive unit this year.

Donald has racked up an incredible career already, being selected to the Pro Bowl 8 times, being an All-Pro 7 times, and earned All-Decade honors for the 2010s for his 98 career sacks.

With the NFL season coming to an end, Donald has apparently contemplated possibly retiring if the Rams win it all. He’s achieved a lot in his career and his first Super Bowl win might be enough to seal the deal.

How long has Aaron Donald been in the NFL?

Aaron Donald has played 8 seasons, all with the Rams. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft, and ever since then, he’s been an absolute menace.

In his rookie season, Donald racked up 9 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits en-route to a Defensive Rookie of the Year berth and a Pro Bowl selection.

The next four years would mark a climb to dominance as he was selected to the first team All-Pro twice in a row before finally winning DPOY in back to back years in 2017 and 2018.

His 2018 season was one for the ages as Donald sacked opposing quarterbacks 20.5 times, an incredible total for someone who plays in the interior position on the line, 41 quarterback hits and 25 tackles for loss.

On his retirement, Rodney Harrison from NBC had the following to say about Donald :

“He’s big on legacy,” Harrison said. “He doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility he could walk away from the game and retire.”

Rodney Harrison just said on NBC’s pregame show that Aaron Donald told him there’s a strong possibility he could retire if the #Rams win the Super Bowl. Video is below: pic.twitter.com/tIhAzQCwWv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2022

