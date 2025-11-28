Joe Burrow vs. Lamar Jackson: Shannon Sharpe Details How Bengals’ Defense Cooked Ravens QB in Thanksgiving Game

The 2025 Thanksgiving game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals had all the elements for intense drama, especially with Joe Burrow returning from a turf toe injury. But in the end, it turned into a one-sided clash, with the Bengals registering a comprehensive 32-14 win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Looking back, two factors stood out in the Bengals’ win. The first being Joe Burrow’s form, as he finished 24-46 for 261 yards and 2 TDs, helping the Bengals control their offense. Additionally, their defense, which was slammed by analysts last year for allowing over 30 points per game, stood up to the task and didn’t allow the Ravens to score even 15 points from four quarters.

The tactical effort by the Bengals was commendable as they controlled Lamar and Derrick Henry, limiting the Ravens’ movement. In contrast to the Cowboys’ strategy of limiting Mahomes’ weapons in the second game, the Bengals’ defense directly targeted Lamar, resulting in multiple fumbles and turnovers.

Reflecting on the Thursday game, Shannon Sharpe, hosting the Nightcap podcast, spoke about how the Bengals limited Lamar. “The Bengals tonight, defense was as good a game as they’ve played in the last two years. They pressured Lamar,” Shannon said, looking back at how the Bengals’ strategy of targeting Lamar worked on Thursday.

“Lamar was 17-32, 246 yards, 1 interception, and they forced four fumbles. Five total turnovers, the Bengals’ defense was sensational. It was a very disappointing game for the Baltimore Ravens. They needed to win this game to top the division. But Lamar didn’t have a great game,” he added, noting that his co-host Chad Johnson, a former Bengal, must be a happy man.

Interestingly, Lamar and Burrow, who usually headline the MVP odds, have had a quiet season due to injuries. Lamar has 1,841 passing yards, 15 TDs, and 4 INTs, while Burrow has 450 passing yards, 4 TDs, and 0 INTs.

Meanwhile, what stood out more from Burrow was his honest response when asked why he was returning quickly from rehab when the Bengals were already 3-8.

“We’re getting a lot of money to play a kids’ game. I just want to put on a show for the fans,” Burrow, who also won the Thanksgiving game MVP award, said. The win helped the Bengals move to 4-8, but realistically, they need to win all five remaining games and rely on other results to keep their playoff chances alive.

The Ravens, who slipped to 6-6, are second in the AFC North, similar to how the Chiefs tanked this year. They need to win at least four of their next five games to stay in playoff contention.

However, the next game won’t be easy for Lamar against the Steelers on December 6, who have a strong defense. Meanhile for Burrow, it will be another big QB matchup against Josh Allen’s Bills on December 6.