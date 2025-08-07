Fans Believe Chiefs Dissed Tyreek Hill Over Madden Speed Ratings

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Every summer, EA Sports drops its annual batch of Madden ratings, and every year, outrage follows. This time, fans are fired up about stuff like Cam Ward getting rated lower than a few fourth-round rookies, and Christian McCaffrey somehow keeping a 94 after barely playing in 2024. But… no rating has stirred more debate than the one tied to Tyreek Hill’s speed.

The controversy erupted when Hill, long considered the fastest player in the NFL, was handed a 98 speed rating in Madden 26. It ended a dominant six-year streak where he sat alone with a perfect 99, a nod to his explosive bursts that routinely made defenders irrelevant.

But that crown now belongs to someone else: Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy made headlines at the 2024 NFL Combine by running a blistering 4.21-second 40-yard dash. As a result, he ended up breaking the all-time Combine record, previously held by John Ross (4.22). So when Madden crowned him with the only 99 speed rating in this year’s edition of the game, few could argue based on metrics.

What turned heads, though, wasn’t the rating. It was the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. Yesterday, their official account posted a graphic featuring Worthy, proudly highlighting his 99 speed badge. The caption was short, but loud and clear: “The only one Worthy of 99 speed.”

Two hours later, Hill fired back. He posted a video of himself sprinting full speed on a track, hitting 26 mph. Not bad for someone who used to light it up in Kansas City before getting traded to Miami.

For context, Usain Bolt’s peak competition speed during his Olympic prime was 27.8 mph. Hill topped the savage reply to the Madden ratings adjuster with a subtle but impactful caption: “98 where? Lol”

While there is no explicit connection to link the two social media posts as a direct response to each other, fans still made a connection, keeping Tyreek’s past allegiance with the Chiefs in mind.

Naturally, those who believed in this theory didn’t appreciate what the Chiefs did with their social media caption. “Y’all suck, dissing Tyreek man, poverty franchise,” wrote one. “Did Cheetah retire?” asked another.

For some, Worthy getting a 99 speed rating over Tyreek didn’t make any logical sense. “How fast do you gotta be? REEK literally is out here putting up killer times all summer,” wondered a fan. “NOW he faster than Tyreek, NFL Hilarious,” chimed in another.

It’s worth noting that this frustration among fans may stem from the fact that Hill’s overall Madden rating dropped too, from 99 last year to 95 this season. Perhaps the dip is tied to his 2024 campaign, which saw dips across the board: 81 catches, 959 yards, and just 6 touchdowns, his lowest total since his rookie year.

Moreover, the Dolphins WR also had a slower 40-yard dash [4.29 seconds] than Worthy, so the Chiefs WR getting the better of his veteran counterpart shouldn’t be a surprise.

But that said, as evident from the video posted by Tyreek Hill, it’s clear that his burst hasn’t vanished. In fact, it’s anything but finished.