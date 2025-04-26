“Not Your Daddy, Not Your Jewelry”: Marcellus Wiley Preaches Self-Love to ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Shedeur Sanders After NFL Draft Reality Check

How the mighty have fallen. When the pre-draft process began, many projected Shedeur Sanders as a top-5 pick. Some even felt he would be the first to get off the board on Day 1. But after the Combine and a wave of critical reports, expectations began to shift—some saw him slipping out of the top 20, others predicted a second-round landing. Turns out, they were right… but even then, no one expected this kind of slide.

As Day 2 of the NFL Draft wrapped up, five quarterbacks had been selected—yet none of them carried the Sanders name. It looks like the Colorado star may have to wait until Day 3, with a possible selection in the fourth round. It’s a humbling moment—one that’s not just surprising, but also emotionally jarring for a player who once sat near the top of every mock draft board.

Right now, Shedeur’s down—but as history has shown us, this too shall pass. As Marcellus Wiley put it, the most important thing Shedeur can do now is love himself.

Wiley made it clear that no one else can truly pull Shedeur out of this moment—not his father, not his accolades, and not his possessions. Only self-love will guide him through this tough stretch.

“You better love yourself right now, Shedeur, because ain’t nobody gonna save you from what you are feeling. Not your daddy, not your jewelry, not your past success, nothing,” said the former defensive end, speaking on a YouTube video specifically addressing Shedeur’s situation.

“You are gonna have to love thy self right now to get to the next moment where you’re gonna have to show them who you really are,” Wiley added.

Football has a way of teaching the toughest lessons, and right now, the NFL is reminding Shedeur Sanders of a harsh truth—it doesn’t owe anyone anything. What he’s going through is a reality check, one that every aspiring pro eventually faces.

According to Marcellus Wiley, Sanders needs to prepare himself for the possibility that he might not even be selected on Day 3 of the draft. There’s even a chance he could go undrafted altogether.

At best, he could end up as this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” much like Brock Purdy. The league is testing him right now—not just his talent, but his resilience, maturity, and ability to handle adversity. So far, it looks like he’s struggling to pass that test.

“That’s what football teaches you. The NFL certainly exposes in you is that if you want it, go get it, because there isn’t anybody here to help you but yourself. I know it’s embarrassing, it’s humiliating. He may drop down. He may not even go on day three. Let’s be real. He could be Mr. Irrelevant or worse,” Wiley explained.

No quarterback in recent memory has experienced a slide quite like this. Even players with off-field concerns—attitude issues, marijuana use, or character red flags—like Warren Sapp, Randy Moss, and even Aaron Rodgers, still went in the first round. Sanders, by contrast, is watching his stock fall without any clear off-field baggage, which makes this all the more surprising and confusing.

What’s next for Shedeur Sanders?

With most teams already set at quarterback, Shedeur’s draft outlook might seem uncertain. But there’s still hope—and a few smart landing spots where he could thrive. While the number of teams actively looking for a starting QB or even a developmental backup is limited, Sanders remains one of the best remaining options on the board.

The most obvious potential fit? The Pittsburgh Steelers.

They used their first-round pick on defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and added running back Kaleb Johnson in the third. With no second-round selection, they’ve addressed a couple of key needs but still have glaring holes, particularly on the offensive line. More importantly, they lack a long-term solution at quarterback.

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the only QBs currently under contract. Rumors of a potential signing of Aaron Rodgers persist, but nothing is set in stone. Drafting a quarterback makes strategic sense here, and Shedeur could be a valuable investment for the future.

Another team that should be in the conversation is the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford is 37 and nearing the end of his career, with only two years left on his deal. It’s time for the Rams to start planning for the future. With limited QB talent remaining, Sanders could be a steal—a cost-effective pick who could benefit from learning behind a veteran.

Similarly, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in a comparable situation. Geno Smith is serviceable but aging, and like Stafford, he’s also on a two-year deal.

With Tom Brady involved in ownership and a draft class that’s already added RB Ashton Jeanty, WR Jack Bech, two offensive linemen, and a cornerback, the Raiders are building a strong foundation. Now is the perfect time to bring in a young quarterback to groom behind Smith, and Sanders could be an ideal choice.