Coinbase Super Bowl Ad: NFL fans label Coinbase Ad as the frontrunner for best Super Bowl Ad

Coinbase Super Bowl Ad: If you know anything about the Super Bowl, you’ll know that the commercials are going to be a hotly talked about topic.

Companies always invest a ton of money to put their product out on the TV broadcast during the big game because they know it’s going to draw in a ton of viewers and a ton of money.

The commercials this year haven’t disappoint and so far, there’s one commercial that has everyone talking and that’s the Coinbase Ad.

It was a very untraditional commercial, and it probably had a lot of people up and on their phones (as you’ll see), and full of anxiety. There was also a very entertaining Dorito’s and Cheetos commercial.

Coinbase Super Bowl Ad

So, what was the Coinbase Super Bowl Ad? Well, if you’ve ever watched the office, you’ll remember there was one cold open where the whole gang was sitting around the TV waiting for the DVD logo to hit one of the corners of the screen perfectly.

Remember on @theofficetv where they all watch the DVD screensaver never reach the corner? I just caught my 4 year old watching the #Samsung logo on the TV screensaver. “Ooh it hit the side… It’s going up now. Yes! Come on, you can get it!” https://t.co/mQXmyPLSDd — Chuck Spadina ℂ ℂ (@CraigWCostelloe) November 28, 2021

Well, that’s exactly what the Coinbase Ad was like:

Coinbase wins the best Ad of the Super Bowl!!!! pic.twitter.com/WlLksX0VUP — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) February 14, 2022

Who else was waiting for it to hit the corner like the DVD logo in The Office? pic.twitter.com/FCbLh2QW3y — MereKat (@MereKatKat) February 14, 2022

