Super Bowl Referees: How much do the Super Bowl referees make?

Ron Torbert will have the privilege of refereeing Super Bowl LVI this Sunday. How much do Super Bowl referees make for the game?

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

How much do NFL referees make in the Super Bowl?

There isn’t a confirmed number locked in for Super Bowl refs. But they do get a bonus apart from their normal salaries for officiating the game

Money.com reported back in 2018 that officials would likely make about $40,000, and that the range is probably between $30,000 and $50,000. So the ballpark figure should be around that much for Super Bowl LVI.

This is just for the singular game. NFL refs make a reported $201k on average every season. And also have a 401(k) plan with a partial matching from the league.

To be chosen as a referee for the big game, the referee has to have worked in the league for at least five seasons and must have experience working during the playoffs as well.

Who will be the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVI

In the 56th edition of the game, The Cincinnatti Bengals and The Los Angeles Rams will face against each in the much-awaited battle of the best of the best.

Ron Torbert will be awarded the honour of being the referee for Sunday Night, and it will be his first time doing so. Torbert has been an NFL official for 12 years and a field referee since 2014. Before being a referee, the 58-year-old graduated from the esteemed Harvard Law School, and was a practising lawyer up until 2019.

He will be the third African-American to referee a Super Bowl, following Mike Carey in SB 42 (New York Giants-New England Patriots) and Jerome Boger in SB 47 (Baltimore Ravens-San Francisco 49ers).

The NFL decides on the referees for the big game based on a grading system used to evaluate officials’ performance every week. The most accurate person at each of the officiating crew positions is awarded the honour

The officiating crew will include:

Referee: Ron Torbert

Umpire: Bryan Neale

Down Judge: Derick Bowers

Line Judge: Carl Johnson

Field Judge: Rick Patterson

Side Judge: Keith Washington

Back Judge: Scott Helverson

Replay Official: Roddy Ames

Replay Assistant: Sean McKee

