Munchking joins the T1 Valorant Roster

Amidst T1’s current remake of their Valorant roster, they announce that Munchking will be joining their roster effective immediately.

Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom is a 24-year-old Professional South Korean Valorant player. In the early stages of Valorant competitive, Byeon used to play for Cloud9’s Korean team. However, after the C9 Korean team got benched he transferred to Crazy Racoons. Where he led and represented the team in various international events. But sadly was never able to secure the win.

But before joining Valorant, Byeon was a professional Overwatch player. Where he played for teams such as Seoul Dynasty and Boston Uprising.

T1 Munchking

T1 is currently revamping its roster, as they were not able to perform in the VCT challengers. They recently got to see a swap between C9 Blue Xeta and T1 Curry. And addition to that T1 got a big announcement to make.

This will be one of the biggest roster changes, and it looks like T1 is definitely looking to secure the dub next tournament. T1 is currently out of the VCT, but they will have one last chance to qualify. In the tournament coming in 2 months, titled “Last Chance qualifiers”. So we might get a chance for this roster to show their magic.

As they have at least 2 months for practice to look forward to and a ton of vod’s to review. However, let’s not get out hopes up, or maybe we should.

