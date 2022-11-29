HomeSearch

League of Legends pro Faker signs new three year deal with T1

Danyal Arabi
|Published 29/11/2022

League of Legends sensation Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, has re-signed with T1, cementing his role in the team. The three-time Worlds winner will play for T1 until 2026, despite rumors of his military service floating around. As a 26-year-old many anticipated that Faker would enlist soon as part of South Korea’s mandate, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. While high school dropouts were exempt from conscription, this changed in 2020 with a revision to the laws.

However, despite needing to provide ‘alternative service’ it seems Faker will be able to continue playing League.

Faker to stay with T1 until 2026

As per Korean law, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18-30 must enlist in the military. This service is for two years and not many are exempt from it. While certain celebrities and athletes that have made ‘great achievements’ are relieved of their service, this is a rare privilege. It seems that Faker will be able to complete “alternative service” as opposed to military conscription thanks to a diploma he holds.

This will allow him to keep playing while also serving his nation. With this signing, T1’s roster for 2023 has been finalized, with contracts in place for all other members as well. T1’s 2023 squad will look like this:

  • Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je
  • Moon ‘Oner’ Hyeon-joon
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok
  • Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong
  • Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok

Despite a close second-place finish at Worlds 2022, Faker and T1 put up really solid performances. The team looks primed to do real damage in 2023, and Faker’s re-signing will only bolster their confidence. “The Unkillable Demon King” will continue with his organization for the foreseeable future, with his eyes set on a potential fourth Worlds title.

