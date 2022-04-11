Team Liquid vs KRU Esports: Team Liquid wins 2-0 on the VCT Master’s Reykjavik opening day

Team Liquid versus KRU Esports was an amazing series. We saw some wonderful team and individual performance.

Team Liquid pulled out a surprise in their VALORANT match versus KRÜ Esports today, using Neon on KRÜ’s pick of Fracture on the way towards a 2-0 series win to kick off Group B play at VCT Masters Reykjavík.

Both teams have proven their worth on the international stage previously with pretty much the same roster. The only difference now is that both teams have more experience. Team Liquid has a lot to prove along with the LATAM giants KRU Esports.

KRU Esports vs Team Liquid

In the map selection process, KRU Esports used their first map pick for Fracture. Whereas Team Liquid went onto pick Ascent with Haven being the decider map for the series.

Map 1: Fracture

KRÜ chose a map that Liquid has rarely used since it was added to the rotation, but the last-minute replacement team out of EMEA pulled out a surprise composition with a Neon-focused lineup. With soulcas taking on the game’s newest agent, Liquid got fast plants on attack, then quickly gathered info and rotated on defense. Liquid answered a 5-4 KRÜ lead with nine straight rounds to steal away the LATAM Challengers winner’s Fracture pick by a surprising margin, 13-5.

Map 2: Ascent

The series turned to Ascent, with a back-and-forth first half that saw the two teams tie 6-6 before switching sides. The two teams continued to trade strings of rounds back and forth into an 11-11 tie. However, a heroic Nivera ace from the A door sent the map to overtime. Liquid retook the lead with another B take spearheaded by the brother duo of Nivera and ScreaM, and a miraculous retake led by Jamppi in the next round finally sealed the map 16-14 and the series for Liquid.

Future for Team Liquid and KRU Esports

With the victory, Liquid move a step closer to qualifying for playoffs. They are making the best of their second chance, and just need to defeat the winner of OpTic vs. XERXIA to lock in their playoff spot. KRU will move onto the lower bracket of Group B and ry their best to secure a playoff spot.