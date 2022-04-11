DRX vs ZETA Division: DRX annihilate ZETA Division in the opening match of VCT Master’s Reykjavik

DRX put on a dominant display of VALORANT in the opening match of VCT Masters Reykjavík today.
DRX vs ZETA debuted on the new stage, a closer and more intimate setting compared to previous events. This is prime for talking trash and connecting on fistbumps.
DRX coming out of Korea has immediately shown that they are here to win. Their strategies and coordination could not be matched by ZETA Division. ZETA Division being the onlt team out of Japan, has let down an entire country’s supporters. However, they still have a chance.
Also read: Valorant Watch Parties: Here are some famous people to watch Valorant Masters with
DRX vs ZETA Division
For the map selection, ZETA used their first map pick for Icebox. With DRX picking Haven and Breeze being the decider map for the series. However, ZETA had already crumbled before the third map.
Map 1: Icebox
DRX started Icebox by connecting rounds together early, thriving on the decision to swap BuZz back onto Jett. The aerial duelist got fast spike plants with MaKo (on Viper) clutching in the post-plants, leading to an overwhelming 10-2 DRX lead at halftime. A sneaky defuse by Rb in the second-half pistol was the nail in the coffin for ZETA on their own pick of Icebox, losing both bonus rounds and falling 13-2.
There’s no stopping @MaKoVlrt#VALORANTMasters | 📺 https://t.co/MDpRTZqCFp pic.twitter.com/u6pmAXyjjz
— VALORANT Champions Tour KR (@valesports_kr) April 10, 2022
Map 2: Haven
Turning to Haven, DRX resumed their ferocious attack side with punishing executes onto the A site throughout the half. DRX stacked utility from Omen, Breach, and Sova to give Rb (Jett) all the info and help he could need to make plays, with BuZz using Killjoy to lock down post-plants, leading to an 11-1 lead at halftime.
KOREAN KILLJOY BUZZZZZ!!! @Buzz_kr#VALORANTMasters | 📺 https://t.co/MDpRTZqCFp pic.twitter.com/CwfehoyEvl
— VALORANT Champions Tour KR (@valesports_kr) April 10, 2022
ZETA found themselves down 12-1 before they finally strung a couple of rounds together, but that was all before DRX shut down a C site push to bring the series to an end.
Also read: “Do you hecking love tenz?”: Boaster hilariously questions Scream and others during Masters Interview
Future for DRX and ZETA Division
DRX move ahead to face the winner of tomorrow’s Group A match between Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas, with a top group seed and a playoff spot on the line. Whereas, ZETA Division get another cance in the lower bracket of Group A and will face the loser of NIP and Fnatic.