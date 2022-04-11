DRX vs ZETA Division: DRX annihilate ZETA Division in the opening match of VCT Master’s Reykjavik

DRX put on a dominant display of VALORANT in the opening match of VCT Masters Reykjavík today.

DRX vs ZETA debuted on the new stage, a closer and more intimate setting compared to previous events. This is prime for talking trash and connecting on fistbumps.

DRX coming out of Korea has immediately shown that they are here to win. Their strategies and coordination could not be matched by ZETA Division. ZETA Division being the onlt team out of Japan, has let down an entire country’s supporters. However, they still have a chance.

DRX vs ZETA Division

For the map selection, ZETA used their first map pick for Icebox. With DRX picking Haven and Breeze being the decider map for the series. However, ZETA had already crumbled before the third map.

Map 1: Icebox