“She Doesn’t Have Mouths to Feed!” – Fans React As Martina Navratilova Expresses Concerns About LGBTQ Rights in Saudi Arabia

Speaking to BBC Sport, Martina Navratilova voiced her concerns about LGBTQ rights in Saudi Arabia. She was not in favour of letting the Gulf nation host WTA events. Fans reacted to her words in contrasting manners. The Czech-American found support from most corners, while a few slammed her for fearmongering.

Advertisement

Middle Eastern countries like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have hosted ATP and WTA Tour events for some time now. Saudi Arabia, however, was not on the map until recently. The nation is notorious for its tight laws regarding religion, sexuality, and women’s rights. They have been accused of sportswashing after entering the world of golf and soccer.

As the discussion moved to tennis, Navratilova objected to holding WTA tournaments in Saudi Arabia. The former World No.1 came out in 1981 and is in a same-sex marriage. Homosexuality is a crime in the country and Navratilova said she would be worried for the openly gay players (BBC). She said the LGBTQ population in Saudi Arabia lives in fear, hence, it is risky to hold WTA events there.

Advertisement

“I absolutely would worry. I would worry for them as women, I would worry for them as gay women. People live in fear that live there. For me, it’s just too risky and still too dangerous.”

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted with different opinions. A section of users urged her to not jump to conclusions, saying Saudi Arabia has made progress in recent years. One fan said the country has exceptions for foreigners so WTA players need not worry. They also mentioned the financial boost the partnership would bring.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SIGerasimo/status/1732112744764031286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BoomingServe/status/1732221863227478203?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/steppenwolf1994/status/1732123362086781183?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mannerockliff/status/1732117439608127717?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ouri_jin/status/1732219384889032910?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/christ_sleiman/status/1732288010861867299?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Navratilova also found support from many. Fans echoed her concerns and lauded her for speaking up.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisDiscovery/status/1732231736438997421?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stritenata/status/1732107979636306331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Belinda0871/status/1732212731170771244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Users criticised the WTA for seemingly prioritising money over players’ safety and rights.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BlackWi72648303/status/1732103112335200550?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OrvilleLloyd/status/1732120294268207369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dougwc1/status/1732147694523556248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gordo12238/status/1732212836359696724?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/michael_epps/status/1732311206478676106?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Martina Navratilova further opposes Saudi Arabia as tennis world stands divided

The ATP recently awarded Saudi Arabia the hosting rights for the Next Gen ATP Finals from 2023 to 2027. The 2023 WTA Finals were widely rumoured to be held there but ultimately happened in Cancun, Mexico. Regardless, Saudi remains relentless and could soon feature more on the WTA schedule. For a sport that is virtually a money pit at the moment, the wealth of the Arab country will come as a blessing.

However, Martina Navratilova disagreed with this, saying it is like ‘selling your soul’. She had doubts that the WTA’s hands would be tied if they gave in to the financial power, citing China as an example. She said Saudi Arabia is not ready to host a women’s tournament. The 18-time singles Majors winner agreed that things have improved but there are still many laws which do not treat women as equal. She said she preferred to wait for more changes before getting the Gulf nation on the WTA calendar.

Some players on the tour are more accepting of Saudi involvement in tennis. Nick Kyrgios was enthusiastic and also defended Saudi Arabia’s women’s laws, even to the extent of saying that his girlfriend felt fine there when they visited once. The Aussie has often played in exhibition tournaments in the Arab nation. Additionally, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Aryna Sabalenka are set to play a friendly event at the end of the year in Riyadh, the capital city. It seems inevitable that Saudi Arabia will soon find a place on the ATP and WTA calendars despite continued resistance from many players.