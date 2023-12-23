5 All-Time Records Novak Djokovic Will Look To Break or Match in 2024

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic seems to break a new record every time he steps on a tennis court. After winning his record 24th Grand Slam title, the Serbian is now the most decorated men’s player of all time. However, there are still a few records that the 36-year-old is yet to break. Passionate Djokovic fans often point out many milestones achieved by him or related to him, igniting discussions on social media as well as tremendous anticipation for what lies ahead in 2024.

Novak Djokovic is the favorite to rule the tennis world again in 2024 due to his consistency and seemingly, lack of competition when it comes to big titles. While there are still a few things for him to achieve in tennis, Djokovic can break or match five records of his eternal rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the coming year.

Winning Olympics gold and Davis Cup in the same year

For a player of such high calibre, Novak Djokovic has surprisingly missed on much of Olympics and Davis Cup glory throughout his career. Although Djokovic was a part of Serbia’s Davis Cup winning team in 2010, he isn’t as accomplished in team events like his big rival, Rafael Nadal.

Nadal did a remarkable double in 2008 by winning an Olympic gold medal in the men’s singles category and the Davis Cup title in the same year. Djokovic has a glorious opportunity to become the first player to replicate this feat in the 2020s decade. A singles gold medal at the Olympics would not only be a testament to his remarkable skills but also bring him at par with his rivals, Nadal and Federer and cement his place as the GOAT of tennis.

Novak Djokovic aims for the ever-elusive Calendar Slam

The Calendar Slam has remained just out of reach for Djokovic throughout his illustrious career. Four times, in 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023, he came agonizingly close as he won three Grand Slams in an year. However, in 2024, Djokovic will aim to become the first player since Rod Laver to achieve the Calendar Slam after a 55-year gap and the World No.1 has made his intentions clear already.

Novak Djokovic could win 8th Wimbledon title

In 2023, Djokovic narrowly missed out on a glorioius opportunity to match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. The Serbian star lost in the final to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller. However, as he is most likely to return to the hallowed grass courts of the All England Club in 2024, Djokovic will aim to secure an all-time record 8th men’s singles Wimbledon title and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the original ‘King of Grass’, Roger Federer in this prestigious club of champions.

Can Djokovic win the Golden Career Masters for the third time?

Novak Djokovic’s greatness of the game is evident through his two Golden Career Masters achievements, having won all 9 ATP Masters titles twice in his career. However, there’s an opportunity for history-making in the Monte Carlo Masters in the coming year and if Djokovic clinches victory in his hometown, he will become the sole player to achieve the remarkable feat of three Golden Career Masters titles. This would underscore his unparalleled dominance on the ATP circuit.

Novak Djokovic could overtake Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors has had a record for the ages, which deserves a separate applause altogether. The American legend won a stunning 109 ATP titles during his career. Even the great Roger Federer could not surpass him in his 24-year long career, ending up with 103 ATP titles.

Novak Djokovic is third in the all-time list at the moment, at 98 ATP titles. Djokovic will have to play a lot of tennis and win like in his peak years in his youth from 2011-2016. If he does not break Jimmy Connors’ record this year, he could at least go past Roger Federer’s tally, cementing his position further in the GOAT debate as the best player ever.