Coco Gauff Labels Roger Federer as Her GOAT Following US Open Title Win

Coco Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka to lift the 2023 US Open women’s singles title, receiving congratulatory messages from one and all. The one that held the most significance, however, was a message from Roger Federer on Instagram. She responded by labelling the legend her GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Advertisement

Every young player idolizes someone from the famed Big 3 and regards them as their GOAT. Going by Gauff’s reply to his post, her choice was Federer. It does not come as a surprise, though. She has previously spoken highly about the Swiss many times, admitting that she looks up to him.

Coco Gauff calls Federer ‘GOAT’ after his congratulatory message

Gauff entered the final as the lower-seeded player but had the home crowd behind her. After dominating the first set, Sabalenka had the upper hand, but the American clawed her way back. With a solid defense and excellent court coverage, Gauff downed the Belarusian 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to lift her maiden Grand Slam trophy.

Advertisement

The US Open victory capped off a successful spell which saw her win her first WTA 500 in Washington and follow it up with her first WTA 1000 in Cincinnati.

Federer joined in on congratulating Coco Gauff for her title triumph in New York. He took to Instagram and posted a couple of throwback photos featuring him and a very young Gauff. He also added a photo of the teenager lifting the US Open trophy, calling it an inspirational win.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said he has been watching and following her game for years. Federer waxed lyrical about Gauff, calling her hard work and mental strength ‘great for tennis’. He signed off implying that she was in the best form she had ever been.

Gauff, who has previously called Federer a ‘big influence’, thanked him in the comments. She thanked him and inserted a goat emoticon next to the comment, confirming she saw the Swiss icon as her GOAT.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxBDVT_gyKX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Gauff has long admired Federer

Gauff’s association with Federer goes beyond posting on Instagram about each other. The new US Open champion is represented by Team8, the sports management company started by Federer and his partners. She was signed by the agency even before she made her WTA debut in 2019. A video of Federer congratulating a 15-year-old Gauff on making it to the second round at the 2019 Wimbledon went viral back then.

The teenager’s admiration for Federer is no secret. Gauff said she idolized the former World No.1 ever since she picked up a tennis racket for the first time. She does not let go of any opportunity to praise her idol. A couple of years ago, she called him the most influential and best player, on and off the court. She admitted that she tried to learn and imitate how Federer behaves, how he talks with the media and other such things.

“He is probably one of the most influential players in history. We all know Roger is the best on and off the pitch for the way he influenced the game, the way he behaves, how he reacts to the media and how he deals with them, how he teaches how to behave in every situation. I try to learn and imitate all of this on my way.”

For his part, Federer has also been vocal in praising and backing Gauff up. Not only because she is signed to his management agency, but because the Swiss can see the genuine talent and potential she possesses. He tipped her to have a ‘wonderful future’ when she became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in 2019, and his words have come true. There is still a long way to go for Coco Gauff but the 2023 US Open could kickstart a great career run for the teenager.