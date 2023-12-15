“When Roger Federer Entered the Locker Room, He Had an Aura”: Renowned Coach Rues Absence of 20-Time Grand Slam Champion

Mar 24, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland smiles after a point against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia (not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Kokkinakis won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kei Nishikori’s former coach Dante Bottini opines that the sport of tennis is missing Roger Federer. Federer retired from professional tennis at the end of the 2022 season after being amongst the top 3 players in the world for more than a decade. According to Bottini, the Swiss had a different aura about it which everyone respected.

Recently, Bottini gave an interview with La Nacion and said that the Swiss maestro always commended respect from the locker room and everyone looked up to him as an idol. Bottini further added that Federer had an aura about him that no one else has.

“I feel the absence of Roger Federer and miss him. He was a different player from everyone else. I don’t know how to explain it, but the tournaments were different when Roger was there. When he entered the locker room he had an aura. Everyone was a little bit speechless, they stared at him. He commanded respect not just by playing tennis, but just by walking around. And then he was just a normal and fun guy with a good sense of humor”

The top coach recalled Roger Federer being amongst the funniest players in the locker room. The Swiss superstar has often showed off his sense of humor in his on-court interviews. The 20-time Grand Slam winner had a great rapport with former American players and now broadcasters, Jim Courier and John McEnroe who try to bring out the lighter side of players in their interviews.

Roger Federer is widely regarded as the most famous tennis player of all-time. The Swiss superstar dominated the 2000s era, attracting crowds from all over the world. Federer was famous for his grace on the court as well of it. The Swiss played his last match at the Laver Cup 2022 before hanging his boots.

Roger Federer focusing on his family post retirement life

Roger Federer is now focusing on his family post-retirement. Being on the ATP Tour for almost 20 years can be very draining and the Swiss superstar now is spending as much away from being involved deeply in professional tennis. Federer is married to Mirka Federer and has four kids. The 42-year-old said at the time of his retirement at the Laver Cup 2022 in an interview that he wants to mentor his kids and stay by his wife’s side after retirement.

“I do have four children and they are amazing and they need my help, and my wife too. She’s always been by my side throughout. We’ll see how I can stay in the game, in what way. I would love to mentor children and get the next Swiss superstar going. It’ll be a nice time to reflect and look forward.”

Although he has retired from professional tennis, Federer has plans to stay in the game in a few ways on occasion. The Swiss star wants to mentor his kids and keep playing tennis at some level. The tennis fans would hope to see their favorite player return to at least play exhibition matches in the future.